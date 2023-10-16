Pokemon GO: Complete Zygarde form change guide

Zygarde was released in Pokemon GO on July 20, 2023, with the From A to Zygarde Special Research. Players could get the Legendary Pocket Monster from the Kalos region for completing the third part of this research story, which accompanied the release of the Routes feature.

As with the main series games, Zygarde has three forms: 10%, 50%, and 100%. These forms have different power levels and depend on the number of Zygarde Cells the critter comprises. This article will cover everything you need to know about Zygarde Cells and how you can interchange between its various forms.

How to change Zygarde's form in Pokemon GO

When you receive Zygarde in Pokemon GO, it will be in its 10% Forme, which is shaped like a dog. It has base 205 Attack, 173 Defense, and 144 Stamina. Giving it 50 Zygarde Cells will turn it into the 50% Forme, which takes the shape of a giant snake. This form has base 203 Attack, 232 Defense, and 239 Stamina.

To convert the 50% Forme into the 100% (Complete) Forme, you need to give the creature 200 Zygarde Cells. The final form of Zygarde has a humanoid shape and has base 184 Attack, 207 Defense, and 389 Stamina. A Pokemon GO player in Japan recently managed to achieve this feat for the first time recently.

It was also discovered that you only need Zygarde Cells to upgrade it from one forme to another the first time. Subsequently, you can change its forme from one to another using 10 Zygarde Candy and 2000 Stardust.

How to get Zygarde Cells and Zygarde Candy in Pokemon GO

Zygarde Cells

You must have the Zygarde Cube received from the From A to Zygarde Special Research equipped to collect Zygarde Cells. This resource can be acquired by walking on Routes.

Activate any route near you and start walking on it. As you track your progress along the route, you will find a shiny object on the ground. This object is a Zygarde Cell; click on it to capture it in your Zygarde Cube.

Zygarde Cell spawns are limited to three a day. While the feature has been optimized a lot since its release, there are still some glitches. If you don't see a Zygarde Cell on your journey through a Route, pause the Route, close the game, and restart. This generally leads to Cell spawns.

Zygarde Candy

Since Zygarde is a one-time-only free reward in Pokemon GO. The only way to collect Zygarde Candy is to make it your Buddy and walk around with it. Being a Legendary Pocket Monster, it has a Buddy Distance of 20km, which means it will collect one Candy for every 20 km you walk with it.

Are Zygarde Cells and Zygarde Candy worth grinding in Pokemon GO?

While the process of collecting these resources is tedious, it is definitely worth spending time collecting them. The 100% Forme of Zygarde is ranked #1 in the Master League of GO Battle League.

No matter which form you have right now, you can check out the best moveset for Zygarde before you use it in battles.