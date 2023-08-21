Pokemon GO Routes guide: How to follow, create, and more

Towards the end of July, Pokemon GO introduced the new Routes feature in conjunction with the release of the legendary Zygarde. While Routes was set to be one of the best features in Pokemon GO, its reception has been massively underwhelming, most of which stems from its lackluster implementation. Those who managed to come across this feature are confounded regarding its completion. If you happen to be facing this issue, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will walk you through every step involved in starting a Route and completing it successfully in Pokemon GO.

How to follow Routes in Pokemon GO

Routes are fixed paths in the game that can be created and followed by trainers in exchange for exciting rewards. The rewards include Candies for your Buddy Pokemon, Zygarde Cells, and more.

To follow a Route, you must execute these steps:

Click on the Nearby Pokemon button on the main screen.

button on the main screen. Head over to the Routes tab and click on the See Nearby Routes button.

tab and click on the button. You will find nearby Routes pop up on the map, which can be followed by tapping on the on-screen pop-up and then clicking on the Follow button.

button. You may need to walk to the starting point of the Route. As soon as you are near the starting point, the Route will start automatically.

You must walk its entire length and reach the ending point designated with a red marker .

. Once you successfully complete a Route, you will receive a badge. Subsequently, Pokemon GO will ask you to rate the Route out of 5 stars.

How to create Routes in Pokemon GO?

As of writing, Routes have been functional in the game for over a month, yet the option to create them in Pokemon GO is still unavailable to everyone. Niantic claims the feature is being rolled out slowly, but this hasn't sat well with those unable to access it.

For people residing in rural areas or cities that do not have a lot of active Pokemon GO players, it is hard, if not impossible, to come by Routes. If these players do not have the option to create them, the situation becomes detrimental to their progression. While Niantic has been receptive, they have remained steadfast in their decision to gradually roll out this feature.

However, if you have the option to construct Routes, you need to follow these steps:

You need to travel to a PokeStop, as the starting point must be at this landmark.

as the starting point must be at this landmark. Tap on your profile avatar in the bottom left, and under the Me section, you will have to scroll down to the part where you see the badges related to Routes.

in the bottom left, and under the section, you will have to scroll down to the part where you see the badges related to Routes. If you have access to be a Creator, you will get an option to Create New Route . You must click on that button.

. You must click on that button. Then select the PokeStop as the Route Start Point by clicking on the Set as Start Point button.

button. From thereon, you will have to select your endpoint, which must be another PokeStop.

Then click on the Confirm and Proceed button.

button. You will get a prompt asking if you want to start recording the Route. You will have to click on Yes .

. The minimum length of your Route to be approved by Niantic must be 500 meters . The maximum length is 20 kilometers.

. The maximum length is 20 kilometers. Once you fulfill these requirements and have reached the end point of your Route, you will have to click on the Yes I’m Done button and input some information about the same by clicking on the Write Now button.

button and input some information about the same by clicking on the Write Now button. You can then select a preview for your Route and then click on the Submit button.

Niantic will review your submitted Route, and once approved, you or any player in your locality will be able to follow it and earn rewards.

Things to remember while creating Routes in Pokemon GO

There are a few things to keep in mind while making Routes:

Do not make inappropriate symbols with the path that you walk while creating the Route. It will not get approved, and you run the risk of getting banned from Pokemon GO.

with the path that you walk while creating the Route. It will not get approved, and you run the risk of getting banned from Pokemon GO. Do not walk through areas that are not accessible to the common population. Restricted areas are best if avoided .

. Do not walk near dangerous terrain that can put your life, as well as that of others, in danger.

You can create up to four Routes every week.

How to complete Follow 3 Routes in Pokemon GO?

There is a mission called Follow 3 Routes in the From A to Zygarde Special Research task. You must complete it to have an encounter with the legendary Zygarde. To accomplish this, you can either follow an existing Route or create one for yourself, both of which have been explained above.

If you cannot find any Routes nor have the option to create one, you must wait till Niantic rolls it out for everyone. Till then, you can read about everything that is wrong with the feature in this article.