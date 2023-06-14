How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Raid Hour on June 14?

Pokemon GO recently ran into a bit of an unexpected issue during the kickoff of the Season of Hidden Gems. The Lake Guardian Trio of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf returned as region-locked raids, but their shiny appearance rates were reduced. However, Niantic has sought to make it up to the player base for the error.

In addition to reimbursing Pokemon GO players' Remote Raid Passes used for the Lake Guardian raids, they also threw in an additional remote pass and announced a special raid day on June 11, 2023. Now, trainers can look forward to a subsequent raid hour for the three Legendary Pokemon on June 14 from 6:00-7:00 pm local time.

With the Lake Guardians' raid hour quickly approaching, it seems like a good time to take a look at some recommendations for Pokemon GO players who want to prepare for it.

Items to gather for Pokemon GO's Azelf/Uxie/Mesprit Raid Hour

One of the core aspects of this upcoming raid hour will be items. Without raid passes and Remote Raid Passes, Pokemon GO players won't be able to take advantage of the local or regional raids provided. Since this is the case, it's best to start stockpiling as many passes as possible if fans haven't done so already.

Furthermore, the Lake Guardians are high-tier raid bosses in Pokemon GO. They're going to deal some damage to the battle parties taking them on, and fainting battle participants is likely to occur in many situations. To keep a trainer's team in top shape, they should grab as many healing items like Potions and Revives as possible.

Preparing counters for Pokemon GO's Lake Trio Raid Hour

As important as raid passes and healing items might be in Pokemon GO in general, trainers still have to successfully beat the raid to get the opportunity to catch Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit. Fortunately, all three of these Pocket Monsters are mono Psychic-type species, making them pretty easy to counter in raids.

Psychic-type creatures are susceptible to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, which will deal super effective damage to them. If trainers match these moves to a user of the same type, they'll deal even more damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that triggers.

Recommended Pokemon to Counter the Lake Trio: Hydreigon, Tyranitar, Giratina, Darkrai, Chandelure, Gholdengo, Gengar, Hoopa, Pheromosa, Volcarona, Weavile, Zoroark, Zarude, Yveltal, Banette, Escavalier, Honchkrow, Absol, Guzzlord, Houndoom.

Keep in mind that there are many other options to counter the Lake Guardians, but the listed creatures above should have a particularly high degree of success. Some picks like Gengar, Banette, Absol, and Houndoom also have Mega Evolutions which may want to be taken into account.

With enough raid items and counters to the Lake Guardians, players should be able to take full advantage of the upcoming raid hour. Sadly, an hour isn't a ton of time to battle and capture all three creatures, much less find their shiny variants, but this event presents another opportunity nonetheless.

Paired with Sunday's special raid day for the trio, players have had plenty of chances to catch the creatures, and this raid hour may be the final time to do so for quite a while.

