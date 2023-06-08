Niantic resolves Pokemon GO Lake Trio shiny chances during Remote Raids issue, offers free passes

Following reports of Pokemon GO's latest glitch greatly plummeting the shiny rates of the current 5-star Raid Bosses encountered through remote raiding, Niantic has released a statement and an apology, as well as offering to return the Remote Raid Passes that players used. This has been a hot topic of discussion among the game's community.

For those who are unaware, a glitch was recently discovered by the player base in Japan, who took a closer look at the likelihood of the three Lake Guardians appearing in their shiny variants. What they found was that the predicted chances of doing so were around 1/64 rather than the 1/20 that players have grown accustomed to.

Considering the recent stream of anti-consumer practices Niantic has been criticized for, some trainers believe that the multi-million dollar company was maliciously trying to nerf remote raiding even further. Thankfully, this is not the case, and the Pokemon GO community has looked to the official subreddit for answers.

Reddit reacts to Niantic refunding remote raid passes in Pokemon GO

On their official Twitter account, Niantic acknowledged the glitch that the community discovered regarding the shiny odds of the Sinnoh Lake Trio. The company confirmed that this was indeed a glitch, and they also announced that players will have their Remote Raid Passes refunded if they used any during the rotation.

Given the reputation of the developers, many trainers on the subreddit are understandably skeptical. Some have doubts that Niantic will return the raid passes in full since previous apology gifts to the community following such glitches have been less than desirable.

Other are wondering when Niantic will return these passes to the community. While refunding the passes is better than doing nothing at all, many who wanted to shiny hunt for the Sinnoh Lake Trio in Pokemon GO during the current rotation are feeling hung out to dry as their efforts towards finding the rare variants of these creatures will go unrewarded.

Since Niantic did not mention the specifics of when the used Remote Raid Passes will be returned or what new 5-star Raid Boss will be present at the time, many shiny hunters who wanted these three creatures specifically are frustrated with the situation. Considering how coordinated the servers need to be to allow for these region-locked creatures to appear, it could be another year before these trainers see these creatures again.

Overall, Niantic's decision to reimburse the community following a glitch in Pokemon GO is surely a net positive for both the company's public image and the player base. Those who really wanted the Sinnoh Trio's shiny variants will be hung out to dry, but the majority of the game's player base is satisfied. Dedicated players who have been eagerly waiting to see some positive changes from Niantic may now have a glimmer of hope.

