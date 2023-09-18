Best Feebas and Milotic moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Multiple fan-favorite monsters have returned to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet following the release of the Teal Mask expansion pass. Two of these returning members are Feebas and its evolution Milotic. Fans originally fell in love with this pair in the third generation thanks to Milotic's sheer rarity and amazing stat spread. With Milotic and Feebas available again, many are dying to know if power creep has finally caught up with the serpent.

As such, this article will delve into Feebas' location and evolution into Milotic and any potential tools.

Everything to know about Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Feebas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feebas was given a surprising amount of treats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet despite being unviable in any of the franchise's main competitive battling formats. However, if players need a decent Water-type for a Little Cup tournament, Feebas may not be a terrible option.

It's not the best attacker but may be used as a speed debuffer thanks to its access to Icy Wind and Chilling Water, both great debuffing attacks. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Feebas can be found at Oni Mountain or the Crystal Pool. Being a fish Pokemon, it can be found in bodies of water, so players may need the ability to swim.

Feebas can be evolved by trading with another player while it holds the Prism Scale item. They could also train one from Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire or Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here, players can max out its Beauty stat instead of trading it.

Everything to know about Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Milotic is known in the PvP scene as the definitive Water-type tank. It still sees a fairly common pick rate in the current competitive scene, owing to its great movepool and bulky stat spread. A moveset of Recover, Icy Wind, Scald, and Protect grants a fair amount of utility. Notably, Protect's damage nullification and Icy Wind decreasing the speed of two opponents are quite handy in battle.

Marvel Scale is still Milotic's best competitive ability, as it grants a massive increase in stats once inflicted with a status condition, which is quite common in PvP. Since damage is not prioritized in Milotic's game, a lot of trainers tend to lean into a tanky set, utilizing the Relaxed nature with maxed-out EVs in both HP and Defense.

For Tera Typings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many shoot for a Grass version due to its great sustain synergy with Rillaboom and Grassy Surge ability. It also helps resist the Electric and Grass attacks that would normally come its way as an unaltered Water typing.

While obtaining a Milotic through a Feebas is preferred for many, the former can be encountered in Tera Raids. With this in mind, trainers should keep an eye on the online raid menu to catch a Milotic with minimal effort.