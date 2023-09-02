Pokemon GO: Best Element Cup Little Edition team recommendations

In an attempt to breathe new life into its metagame, Pokemon GO frequently hosts alternative battling formats to help players easily enter the game's competitive scene. One of the most beloved of these special formats is the combination of the Little Cup and the Element Cup. However, with the Remix add-on coming to the format, the meta is much different than many would expect.

As experienced battlers will know, the Remix format takes the most popular creatures from the latest iteration of the cup and removes them from play entirely. For the current run of Elemental Little Cup Remix, Ducklett, Cottonee, Salandit, and Chinchou have been taken out of play. So, what high-performing options are left?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO's Element Cup Little Edition top performers

Vulpix/Bulbasaur/Seel

Bulbasaur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the tier's staple Poison, Electric, and Flying-type creatures out of the way, a large number of picks, who were once held down by the now-restricted competition, have taken wing. The best three that players are using in Pokemon GO right now are Vulpix, Bulbasaur, and Seel. This is largely due to their movesets providing some much-needed utility.

Vulpix with Body Slam and Quick Attack can let it sit in fights where it does not typically have a type advantage, only being walled off by the occasional Steel or Rock-type pick still allowed in the game. Seel's secondary Ice typing lets it deal with Grass-type foes comfortably, while Bulbasaur's bulk and Poison damage grants it a cushy role as one of the tier's best stamina tanks.

Wooper/Tirtouga/Ferroseed

Ferroseed as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This team is great for fans of a more defensive play in Pokemon GO. These three creatures offer some of the best defense in the game at the moment, with Ferroseed being one of the only Steel-type creatures in the cup. Both Wooper and Tirtouga have access to Body Slam, granting them solid damage against a majority of the tier's roster.

This team composition is strong but not without its fair share of shortcomings. The biggest downside to this composition is how hard it can get countered by Grass-type picks. Both Wooper and Tirtouga have 4x weaknesses to the element, either forcing one of them to go down or requiring the player to switch to Ferroseed.

Dewpider/Budew/Tepig

Dewpider as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This team is great for trainers who like to rush into battle head-first, focusing on potent offenses. Dewpider, Budew, and Tepig offer the best offensive coverage and utility in Pokemon GO's Element Cup Little Edition right now. This is thanks to the combination of typings and their amazing movesets.

Dewpider being the best Bug-type creature in the tier and having a secondary Water typing means that it has no trouble eating through Grass and Fire-type foes, making it incredibly hard to counter. Budew's Poison secondary typing grants it some decent defensive utility, while Tepig's access to Flame Charge lets it quickly stack buffs to steamroll the competition.