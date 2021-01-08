How to catch a shiny Ferroseed in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has increased the amount of Ferroseed Pokemon in the wild, and many players want a chance at the shiny version.

The mobile Pokemon is currently holding a Unova Collection Event challenge that tasks players with catching a certain roster of Gen 5 Pokemon. Ferroseed happens to be one of them.

With Ferroseed being part of the Unova Collection Event, Niantic increased its spawn rate in the wild in Pokemon GO. On top of that, the chances of getting a shiny Ferroseed are higher than usual. The shiny spawn rate for Ferroseed will only remain until the event ends on January 10, so players should try to get it soon.

Unfortunately, the shiny Ferroseed can't be hatched in an egg for this Pokemon GO event, but there is a second way to encounter one.

If players are lucky enough to get the field research task that requires players to hatch two eggs, they will be given an encounter with the shiny Ferroseed. It's easy to tell if it's the shiny version in this case, as the spikes on it are a bright blue rather than green.

Evolving Ferroseed and the Pokemon GO Unova Celebration event

Ferroseed does have an evolution that players can work towards if they get enough candies for the Pokemon. There is only one evolution named Ferrothorn, which is a far bigger version with three vine-like spikes on the side of it. In the case of shiny Ferrothorn, the bright blue spikes will turn into red, while the base silver becomes gold.

Evolving Ferroseed into Ferrothorn requires 50 candies, which is the usual count for any Pokemon with only one evolution. Both Ferroseed and Ferrothorn are Grass and Steel type Pokemon.

The Pokemon GO Unova Celebration event isn't all about Ferroseed though. Until January 10, players can expect more wild spawn rates from a host of Pokemon involved in the collection event. Catching all of the Pokemon in the wild before the event ends will net players an Elite Collector medal. There are 9 total Pokemon on the Unova collection roster that include:

Blitzle

Ferroseed

Tepig

Snivy

Oshawatt

Lillipup

Herdier

Roggenrola

Solosis

With all of the spawn rates being increased for those select Unova Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it shouldn't take too long to complete the collection, especially with a lure on. The one that might take a little longer will be Herdier, as it has to be caught not evolved.