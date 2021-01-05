2021 has arrived and Pokemon GO is delivering tons of content to its dedicated player base.

From rotating raids to a new research breakthrough, Pokemon GO has no plans to slow down as 2021 begins. Several different spotlight hours will also occur throughout January.

There will also be rotation of Mega Pokemon within Pokemon GO. Niantic is really hitting the ground running for the new year. The start of 2021 is going to be great for the mobile Pokemon game.

What's coming to Pokemon GO in January 2021?

Attention, Trainers! You can now encounter Chansey, the Egg Pokémon, in Research Breakthrough encounters! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 2, 2021

First and foremost is the research breakthrough event. January's research breakthrough in Pokemon GO is Chansey. This is the egg Pokemon that has massive HP and is typically seen in the anime assisting at Pokemon Centers. It evolves into Blissey.

In regards to raids, there will be a rotating legendary appearing frequently. Ho-Oh started the year off and will end on January 5, 2021. The remaining Pokemon GO raids for January are:

Burn Drive Genesect: January 5 - January 12

Heatran: January 12 - January 19

Kyogre/Groudon: January 19 - January 26

Mystery Pokemon: January 26 - Most likely the end of the month

Pokemon GO has introduced a mega theme for each month. There is a chosen Pokemon that is a little more powerful, as well. These are the Mega Pokemon appearing in Pokemon GO Raids for January:

Mega Charizard Y/Mega Blastoise/Mega Abomasnow: January 5 - January 19 (Mega Charizard Y is more powerful until January 12)

Mega Venusaur/Mega Houndoom/New Mystery Mega: January 19 - TBD (Mega Houndoom is more powerful from January 26 - February 8)

Remember, Trainers! On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. local time, Lillipup will be in the spotlight and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2021

Spotlight hours are Pokemon GO's way of increasing the appearance of certain Pokemon. They also give certain bonuses throughout the hour. January's Spotlight hours are: