2021 has arrived and Pokemon GO is delivering tons of content to its dedicated player base.
From rotating raids to a new research breakthrough, Pokemon GO has no plans to slow down as 2021 begins. Several different spotlight hours will also occur throughout January.
There will also be rotation of Mega Pokemon within Pokemon GO. Niantic is really hitting the ground running for the new year. The start of 2021 is going to be great for the mobile Pokemon game.
What's coming to Pokemon GO in January 2021?
First and foremost is the research breakthrough event. January's research breakthrough in Pokemon GO is Chansey. This is the egg Pokemon that has massive HP and is typically seen in the anime assisting at Pokemon Centers. It evolves into Blissey.
In regards to raids, there will be a rotating legendary appearing frequently. Ho-Oh started the year off and will end on January 5, 2021. The remaining Pokemon GO raids for January are:
- Burn Drive Genesect: January 5 - January 12
- Heatran: January 12 - January 19
- Kyogre/Groudon: January 19 - January 26
- Mystery Pokemon: January 26 - Most likely the end of the month
Pokemon GO has introduced a mega theme for each month. There is a chosen Pokemon that is a little more powerful, as well. These are the Mega Pokemon appearing in Pokemon GO Raids for January:
- Mega Charizard Y/Mega Blastoise/Mega Abomasnow: January 5 - January 19 (Mega Charizard Y is more powerful until January 12)
- Mega Venusaur/Mega Houndoom/New Mystery Mega: January 19 - TBD (Mega Houndoom is more powerful from January 26 - February 8)
Spotlight hours are Pokemon GO's way of increasing the appearance of certain Pokemon. They also give certain bonuses throughout the hour. January's Spotlight hours are:
- Lillipup/Double Stardust: January 5
- Drifloon/Double Catch XP: January 12
- Shroomish/Double Catch Candy: January 19
- Phanpy/Double Transfer Candy: January 26