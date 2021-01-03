Ho-Oh, the legendary Rainbow Pokemon, is back in Pokemon GO Raids once again.

2021 is starting off hot in Pokemon GO. The fire/flying type enters the ever revolving array of legendary creatures that appear in Raids.

While appearing on the Pokemon GO loading screen, Ho-Oh is available to catch right now. This time around, it has a very limited availability, so add it to the Pokedex before it disappears for a while.

When does Ho-Oh appear in Pokemon GO?

Ho-Oh is already being found in Pokemon GO Raids across the world. At 4 PM local time on January 1, 2021, this legendary bird entered the Raids rotation. It will be available until January 5, 2021 at 10 PM local time.

That only leaves a few short days left for this amazing creature to be caught. Be sure to check Raids around the area quite frequently for when Ho-Oh might appear.

Also, be sure to keep your fingers crossed for a Shiny Ho-Oh. Its Shiny form is available in these Raids, but is a rare find just like any other Shiny Pokemon. A Shiny Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO is said to appear at a one in twenty encounter rate.

Ho-Oh's History

Outside of Pokemon GO, Ho-Oh has made a huge impact. It was the first Generation 2 Pokemon revealed, appearing at the end of the anime's very first episode.

Ho-Oh is most well known as the mascot for Pokemon Gold, appearing on the box art opposite of Lugia in Pokemon Silver. In the lore, it is said to have brought the trio of legendary beasts back to life after they perished in a fire.

Ho-Oh has managed to make a handful of appearances since those two very early moments in Pokemon history. It was one of the first legendary birds to enter Pokemon Go, just after Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Needless to say, Ho-Oh is one of the purest creatures in Pokemon and Pokemon GO trainers should try their hardest to add one to their collection.