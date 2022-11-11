Can Tepig be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Until November 17, 2022, Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event will be active. During this time, trainers can take on the powerful Ultra Beast Guzzlord and many other Raid Bosses, such as Tepig, the Fire-type starter Pokemon from the Unova region.

Since Tepig has been in the raid rotation during the event, some trainers are likely wondering if the Fire Pig Pokemon has a shiny form available to catch. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Tepig received its shiny form during a Community Day last year. This means that if trainers take on and defeat Tepig enough during the Greedy Gluttons event, they may get lucky and spot its shiny in the meantime.

Since Tepig doesn't appear in the wild often, Pokemon GO trainers have an excellent opportunity to catch its shiny form during the current event.

Defeating Tepig in Pokemon GO raids during Greedy Gluttons

Tepig's shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Until the end of Greedy Gluttons, the best bet Pokemon GO players have at obtaining shiny Tepig will be to defeat it in 1-star raids. This shouldn't be too difficult, as 1-star raids are among the easiest in the mobile title.

However, if newer players need a little help pulling it off, it doesn't hurt to know Tepig's weaknesses. With the right Pokemon by their side, a player should be able to beat Tepig easily, even without assistance from other trainers.

Like all starter Pokemon, Tepig has one elemental type, in this case, Fire. As such, it's weak to Water, Rock, and Ground-type moves and Pokemon. These counters should be quite easy to find, as they're some of the most common Pokemon to encounter in the game.

If you don't have any of these Pocket Monsters available, make sure you avoid using Bug, Grass, Ice, or Steel-type Pokemon, as they're weak to Tepig's fiery attacks.

Despite getting a CP boost as a Pokemon GO Raid Boss, Tepig doesn't have the durability to sustain super effective damage. It should topple quite easily, even when facing a novice trainer. This is good because finding a shiny Tepig will require players to take on the raid multiple times unless they get considerably lucky and spot the shiny right after their initial raid victory.

If a Pokemon GO player doesn't manage to capture a shiny Tepig during the ongoing event, don't worry. As a starter Pokemon, Tepig is extensively popular and is often included in Niantic's event calendar alongside its fellow starters from other generations. If you miss your moment during Greedy Gluttons, it will only be a matter of time before Tepig reappears in another event.

As trainers wait between events for Tepig to arrive again, it's still possible to spot the Fire Pig Pokemon in the wild. While other Pokemon appearances aren't being boosted by an event, Tepig can be found where many other Fire-types might be spotted: high-population areas or those with dry or arid climates.

It's possible that the habitat feature may not work the same way it did in Pokemon GO in years past, but determined trainers should still be able to spot Tepig on a few occasions.

With every Tepig appearance comes the chance for a shiny to appear, so it's certainly something worth keeping in mind as you continue your shiny hunting.

