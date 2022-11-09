Can Snorlax be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event finally here, trainers are flooding to Raid locations for a chance to challenge the new Ultra Beast, Guzzlord. However, some players may find themselves more interested in getting their hands on one of the potential Raid Bosses to come from this event: the Sleeping Pokemon, Snorlax.

Known throughout the series for its love of food and sleep, it only makes sense that Snorlax would make an appearance at the Greedy Gluttons event. Some trainers may not be satisfied with just having any regular Snorlax and may feel tempted to go above and beyond to get their hands on its shiny variant.

Though having such a form of a Pokemon does not provide trainers with any tactical advantage in battle, their rarity makes them priceless for dedicated players. But given how Niantic releases shiny forms in Pokemon GO, trainers may need to do a bit of research to see if this variation can be found before hunting.

Tips for finding Shiny Snorlax in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, Shiny Snorlax has been a part of Pokemon GO for some time now. However, given the interesting case of Snorlax's evolutionary line, finding one in the mobile game may take a bit of effort. This is because Snorlax is technically a fully evolved Pokemon which is typically hard to find in the wild.

However, given that Snorlax evolves from a Baby Pokemon, it does not count towards the condition like most other evolved Pokemon. So what are some helpful tips players should know before hunting down the shiny variant of this specific pocket monster compared to others? It all comes down to the current event.

Snorlax is typically an incredibly rare spawn. As it evolves from a Baby Pokemon, trainers cannot just catch its pre-evolved form as it can only be found in eggs which continuously rotate their hatch roster. For this reason, now is the best time to find a Snorlax of any variety due to it receiving an increased spawn rate for the event.

Not only does Snorlax currently have an increased chance of spawning in the wild, but it is also one of Pokemon GO's current three-star Raid Bosses. This gives trainers a bit of flexibility as to how they would like to approach obtaining their Shiny Snorlax. There is also the option of hatching a Munchlax from the 7-kilometer egg.

Using Raid Passes to get a Shiny Snorlax from a Raid Battle is quite risky and time-consuming. Not only do trainers need a constant supply of healing items, but they will also need Raid Passes, which have been getting quite expensive recently. In exchange, the Shiny Snorlax they get will have higher stats, which makes it great for battles.

While finding it in the wild is typically the way to go with shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, Snorlax is not exactly an easy creature to catch; its catch rate is rather low. This can lead to expending a lot more Poke Balls than trainers would like. The stats for Shiny Snorlaxes encountered this way may also not be up to snuff for battling.

There is also the option of hatching a Shiny Munchlax from an egg to evolve it into Snorlax. This option just became available as Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event marks the debut of Shiny Munchlax.

