How to evolve Rockruff to Lycanroc (Midday & Midnight forms) in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

One of the most beloved Pokemon in Pokemon GO recently is the native dog from the Alola region, Rockruff. Thanks to its cute design as well as its many different evolutions, players are hoping to add this puppy to their team. However, having three distinct evolutions tied to different times of the day can make collecting every form of its evolution, Lycanroc, a living nightmare for those who choose to do so.

Debuting in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Rockruff and Lycanroc are heavily influenced by the game's unique day-night cycles. The game's time system is tied to real-world time, and the hours dictating day and night are swapped for each version. Sun experiences daytime during regular daylight hours, whereas Moon would be experiencing night during the same time.

As such, these forms were pseudo-exclusive at the time. The Midnight form is easier to get in Moon while the Midday form is easier to get in Sun. However, unlike the main Pokemon games, Pokemon GO does not use this mechanic for evolution. Instead, players can evolve Rockruff into Lycanroc at any time, making it easier to collect variations of the wolf-like Pokemon.

Evolving and obtaining each of Lycanroc's forms in Pokemon GO

All of Lycanroc's foms as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like every evolution in Pokemon GO, the first step is to collect the required candies. Since players can only evolve two of the three forms of Lycanroc currently, they will need to collect a total of 100 Rockruff candies. These can be collected by catching wild Rockruff or by registering one as your Buddy Pokemon.

Rockruff is not too common of a spawn in most places at the moment. As such, players may need some pointers as to how they can increase the odds of one making an appearance. The weather is one of the most underestimated factors in this regard as the optimal weather conditions can boost the spawn rate of any creature of a specific element.

Since Rockruff is a pure Rock-type Pokemon, it has the highest chance of spawning in partly cloudy weather. With a lot of places around the globe experiencing the transition of winter into spring, this weather condition should be very common in the northern hemisphere.

Another way to greatly increase the likelihood of Rockruff spawning is to use various consumables that increase the general spawn rate of a given area. Lure Modules and Incense are invaluable when it comes to hunting down Pokemon in Pokemon GO and they can be found incredibly easily by spinning Pokestops.

In order to evolve Rockruff into Lycanroc, players will need to acquire 50 Rockruff candies and then decide which form they want. If they want the Midnight form, they should wait until the game indicates that it is nighttime. If they prefer the Midday form, they should wait until the game indicates that it is daytime.

Currently, the only available forms of Lycanroc in Pokemon GO are the Midday and Midnight forms. Unfortunately, this means that players who are hoping to add the Dusk Forme to their collection will have to wait for its release. It's still unknown if Niantic will tie the evolution to a specific time of day or introduce an entirely new mechanic for obtaining the Dusk Forme.

