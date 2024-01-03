How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Can trainers get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon GO? The answer is yes! Once the Lustrous Odyssey event begins on January 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, Dusk Form Lycanroc will finally make its arrival to Niantic's mobile title. The return of Rockruff to egg pools, 1-star raids, and Field Research rewards during the event will also provide players with a chance to acquire this Lycanroc form.

So how exactly can you get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon GO, and can you also find its shiny variant? Compared to this creature's Midday and Midnight Forms, you'll need to be a little more diligent in your search. However, you can still acquire Dusk Form Lycanroc and its shiny variant in a fairly straightforward manner.

How to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon GO

Rockruff won't evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc like it would its other forms in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Starting with Pokemon GO's Lustrous Odyssey event on January 6, 2024, any Rockruff that you encounter could be capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of the Midday/Midnight Forms. According to the in-game code, these Rockruff are coded with a specific tag known as "Rockruff_Dusk," but the creature won't be any different from its counterparts otherwise.

Put plainly, only some Rockruff that you catch will be capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc. This means you may need to catch several to find the right candidate. However, once you find one, all you'll need is 50 Rockruff candies to start the evolution.

Unlike the Midday/Midnight Forms, the special Rockruff outlined above will always evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc no matter the time of day.

Dusk Form Lycanroc is smaller and has spikier hair than its Midday counterpart in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a tip, if you have a Rockruff, you can examine its information page and its evolution button in Pokemon GO. Look for a Lycanroc silhouette that is on all fours but with a significant amount of hair spiking up over its head.

Dusk Form Lycanroc has taller hair in its neck/head area than the Midday Form, and the Midnight Form is instantly recognizable since it stands on two legs.

How to catch shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon GO

Dusk Form Lycanroc and its navy blue shiny variant in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although you won't be able to catch a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc directly in Pokemon GO (at least not currently), you can still evolve a shiny Rockruff that you've obtained, which is capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

When the Lustrous Odyssey event begins, you'll be able to encounter Rockruff and its shiny variant with the following methods:

1-Star Raids

2km and 7km Egg Hatches

Field Research Task Rewards

In addition, after Lustrous Odyssey concludes on January 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time, Rockruff may reappear in the future in different capacities, presenting more opportunities to find and catch its shiny variant.

1-Star Raids

During the Lustrous Odyssey event, you can find Rockruff as a boss in gyms hosting 1-star raids. As a mono Rock-type creature, you should be able to comfortably beat this raid boss solo in Pokemon GO by using the following move types to counter it and deal super effective damage:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Each time Rockruff is beaten in a raid, you'll enter a capture encounter with it. Based on community data, Rockruff allegedly has a 1/64 chance to appear in its shiny form, though this rate may be boosted during the Lustrous Odyssey event.

Egg Hatches

While you're out raiding for shiny Rockruff, you can also spin the photo discs of nearby Pokestops to collect 2km eggs. Opening gifts sent to you by your Pokemon GO friends can also result in 7km eggs. Both egg types will offer Rockruff in their hatch pool for the duration of the Lustrous Odyssey event.

Niantic has also stated that during Lustrous Odyssey, 5km eggs received during the Timeless Travels season as an Adventure Sync reward will have the chance to hatch a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. These Rockruff can also be hatched into their shiny form, though the shiny hatch odds remain unclear.

Field Research Task Rewards

Be sure to spin Pokestops nearby during Pokemon GO's Lustrous Odyssey event not only to collect eggs but also to collect research tasks. Upon completing certain Field Research Tasks, you can receive encounters with Rockruff as a reward.

It'll require a lot of luck to find a shiny Rockruff, especially one capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc, but Niantic confirmed in its announcement post for the event that both are possible.

If you aren't fortunate enough to find a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc or its shiny variant in the Lustrous Odyssey event, don't worry! 2024 has only begun, and future events and raid/egg rotations may see the Puppy Pokemon return.

Dusk Form Lycanroc will make its debut in this early January event, but future Rockruff/Lycanroc opportunities will likely come along in time.

