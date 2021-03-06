There are a lot of Pokemon that don't evolve in the conventional way.

Some Pokemon evolve at a specific time of day. Others evolve when exposed to a stone. There are even some that evolve when they are traded away.

A lot of Pokemon evolve when leveling up or simply by holding a specific item. These items could activate in a variety of ways, including combining other evolution methods. Pokemon can be traded or leveled up while holding the item.

Top 5 Pokemon who evolve while holding an item

#5 - Clamperl

Clamperl is a cute little Water-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III. It can actually evolve into two separate Pokemon with the use of two separate items. If it is traded with a Deep Sea Tooth, it evolves into Huntail. If it is traded with a Deep Sea Scale, it evolves into Gorebyss. Those are two polar opposite, but strong Water-type Pokemon.

#4 - Happiny

When holding an Oval Stone and leveling up during the daytime, Happiny becomes the tanky Chansey. Happiny's highest stat is a 100 base HP. That is incredibly high for a "Baby Pokemon." It makes sense though, that it evolves into the defensive master that is Chansey.

#3 - Milcery

Milcery evolves into Alcremie in a strange way. It needs to be holding a Sweet, and then, it depends on the spin and time of day. This Fairy-type evolves into a pretty neat and strong Pokemon with nine different forms. The trainer needs to spin either clockwise or counterclockwise for less than five seconds or more than five seconds. Then it depends on whether it takes place during the day, night, or specifically between 7 PM and 7:59 PM.

#2 - Seadra

Seadra is a strong Water-type Pokemon from Generation I. In Generation II, it received an even stronger Water/Dragon-type evolution known as Kingdra. Seadra evolves into Kingdra when traded holding a Dragon Scale. The evolution completely changes its weaknesses and move access. This was one of the first examples of held item evolution through trading.

#1 - Scyther

Another example of held item trade evolution is Scyther. Scyther was already considered incredibly strong, even with a pretty weak Bug/Flying combination. It was a menace to face in Kanto. When Generation II came around, it got the chance to become even stronger.

When traded with a Metal Coat, Scyther become the ultra powerful Scizor. This is probably the best example of a Pokemon and its evolution both being strong and useful in their own ways.