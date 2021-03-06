Several Pokemon can only reach their true potential by evolving through a trade.

The trade mechanic has been in the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning. In Generation I, there were a handful of Pokemon that could only evolve to their third version if they were traded.

Trading was not always a possibility before the internet allowed for it. Now, many trainers can experience the power of trade-evolved Pokemon. They are some of the strongest in the entire Pokedex.

Top 5 trade evolution Pokemon

#5 - Conkeldurr

Image via The Pokemon Company

Conkeldurr is the final form of Timburr. Gurdurr evolves into Conkeldurr when it is traded to another Pokemon trainer. Conkeldurr is a super powerful Fighting-type. Many trainers put its power to use in a Trick Room setting. This hard-hitting fighter is also pretty sturdy in the defensive department. Conkeldurr is an intense and popular battler.

Advertisement

#4 - Rhyperior

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rhyperior evolves from Rhydon when traded and holding a Protector. Rhyperior may have a ton of weaknesses, but trainers put it to use in amazing ways. It has insane HP, Attack, and Defense stats. Putting a Weakness Policy on it and Dynamaxing it makes it one of the most dangerous Pokemon on the battlefield. It gave fans a reason to love Rhydon and Rhyhorn again.

#3 - Alakazam

Image via The Pokemon Company

Alakazam was one of the first Pokemon to ever evolve from a trade. When Kadabra is traded, Alakazam comes out on the other side. Alakazam has always been a super strong Psychic-type Pokemon. In the first Generation of the games, Alakazam was one of the most sought after and dangerous battlers in the entire series. To this day, Alakazam retains its incredible Special Attack and Speed stats.

Advertisement

#2 - Machamp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Before Conkeldurr was added to the picture, Machamp was the main Fighting-type trade evolution. This was the goal of many Kanto trainers catching a Machop or Machoke. Machamp is a great battler and has a super cool Gigantamax form. Its moveset has become wider and its capabilities have only expanded.

#1 - Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gengar is the ultimate trade evolution Pokemon. When Haunter is traded, it evolves into Gengar. Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type and one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. It has received a Mega Evolution and a Gigantamax form. That has only added to the power it already holds. In the games and the anime series, Gengar has always been a trouble maker who holds nothing back in battle.