Evolution is one of the focal points and features of the entire Pokemon franchise.

There are hundreds of Pokemon who can evolve or have evolved from a different Pokemon. These evolutions can completely change a Pokemon's stats, appearance, and even type combination.

It isn't a mystery to fans that not every Pokemon can evolve. There are some Pokemon who haven't received an evolution or pre-evolution since Generation I. There are plenty of strong Pokemon who have remained without an evolution.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not include any Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

Top 5 strongest Pokemon who can't evolve

#5 - Turtonator

Turtonator is a very strong Fire/Dragon-type that has no evolution, behind or in front of it. It has a base stat total of 485. The dual typing makes it only weak to Rock, Ground, and Dragon. Its Defense stat at its highest at an incredible 135. The anime, specifically the Turtonator that accompanies Kiawe, has shown that this Pokemon is mighty even without an evolution.

#4 - Druddigon

Druddigon is another Dragon-type without an evolution. It also has a base stat of 485. Attack stats is where Druddigon shines. There are a ton of amazing moves it can learn. There are only a handful of types that it doesn't have access to. This makes it a dangerous battler, being able to deal super effective damage to a wide variety of opponents. Surprisingly, Druddigon was never given the psuedo-Legendary label, but it is a powerful Dragon.

#3 - Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan can Mega Evolve, but that doesn't count. Its base stats total up to 490, and it is only weak to Fighting-type Pokemon moves. It is strange that the baby in its pouch never became its own Pokemon that eventually evolves into Kangaskhan. Nonetheless, it has no true evolution, and is an incredibly strong Pokemon. Kangaskhan is a downright brutal creature in battle.

#2 - Duraludon

Duraludon is yet another Dragon-type Pokemon on this list. It also has a Steel-type to its name as well. Duraludon is a beast, and there is no Pokemon that strives to be itself in terms of evolution. Duraludon sits alone as a species and is a nightmare to face in battle. Especially, if it becomes its Gigantamax form.

#1 - Lapras

Lapras is often the first Pokemon that comes to mind when thinking of those without an evolution. It is definitely the strongest with no other Pokmeon in its family tree. Lapras has been around since Generation I and has only gotten stronger and more popular. The base stat total matches Duraludon with 535. Its Gigantamax and battle capabilities make it by far the most powerful of any Pokemon that can't evolve.