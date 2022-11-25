10 best Nintendo Black Friday 2022 Sale deals for Nintendo Switch games

Black Friday is here, bringing solid discounts on numerous goodies across various platforms. Nintendo Switch games are also on sale, with many price cuts on offer for both old and new players to avail of. These discounts may not be particularly steep, but given that Nintendo games rarely go on sale, now is the right time to buy.

The games on sale include both first and third-party titles. The selection is kind of limited, but there are various sites to check out. These don't just include the official Nintendo eShop but also Best Buy for Black Friday deals.

Note that all prices for this Black Friday feature are in US Dollars.

Here are 10 great Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch games to check out

10) Sonic Frontiers (33% off/$39.99, Best Buy)

Released recently for consoles and PCs, the blue hedgehog's latest adventure goes fully open-world. Explore the Starfall Islands as Sonic and uncover the mysteries behind its ruins and bizarre hostile enemies littering the land. With a vast landscape to zoom across, there are tons of minigames to engage in, puzzles to solve, collectibles to grab, and foes to defeat.

However, the traditional "linear" platforming level design that the series is known for is also retained in the form of ramps scattered throughout each biome as well as Cyberspace segments. A decent 33% off for a brand-new game like Sonic Frontiers is too good to pass on, all thanks to Black Friday deals.

9) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (33% off/$39.99, Best Buy)

One of the most popular Nintendo Switch games to date, the latest entry in the iconic life simulation series is great for kicking back and relaxing. Engage in leisurely activities as players meet cute anthropomorphic neighbors as players slowly but progressively help towards upgrading the town they have moved into. Do whatever you want: watering plants, chopping trees, swimming, fishing, shopping, and more.

With in-game time kept in sync with real-world hours, each day features something new to do and see. From changing seasons to new annual events, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game with near-infinite replay value. Grab it for 33% off on Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

8) Monster Hunter Rise (45% off/$24.99, Best Buy)

Released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in March last year, the latest major entry in Capcom's monster slaying series shines bright on Switch. In Monster Hunter Rise, take on the role of a hunter from Kamura Village and attempt to stop the onslaught of rampaging monsters while investigating the cause of the phenomenon.

Pick up a weapon of your choice and engage in in-depth combat maneuvers against large-scale threats. Each featuring unique attack patterns and behavior, the monsters in Rise are all unique and demand skill and effort to take down. Victorious hunters are rewarded with monster parts to make new weapons and update existing ones, thus continuing the cycle of addictive action.

For almost half-price during Black Friday, players might want to buy it to see what the hype is all about.

7) Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (55% off/$14.99, Best Buy)

A collection of some of the biggest games ever, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection brings classic Ubisoft titles to Nintendo's console. Featured games include:

Assassin’s Creed II: Make new allies as Desmond as you avenge your lost family on the journey to becoming an assassin.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood: With the Apple of Eden stolen, take on the role of Ezio to establish the Brotherhood of Assassins to aid your cause

Assassin’s Creed Revelations: Juggle between the three heroes from past games: Altaïr, Ezio, and Desmond and discover more about their past and future

Parkour across rooftops, sneakily take down targets and experience a new take on historical events in this bundle of acclaimed open-world action-adventure games. Additionally, all DLC content is included as well. So 55% is an amazing Black Friday offer for this bundle.

6) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (33% off/$39.99, Best Buy)

The winner of the Game of the Year 2017, the latest main entry in Nintendo’s beloved action-adventure series, is also the first to be completely open-world. It is a stark departure from the previous entries in terms of gameplay, thanks to the introduction of elements like breakable weapons.

Most importantly, the game's highlights are organic environmental interactions supplemented by attention to detail with how various game mechanics and elements interact with each other.

However, Breath of the Wild keeps the core of the series intact through handcrafted dungeons, exploration, and puzzle-solving. Explore new gear and harvest resources to survive the world's dangers. With Link waking up to a post-apocalyptic Hyrule 100 years into the future, he sets out to defeat Calamity Ganon and make things right.

A 33% off may not be much for Black Friday, but it is worth it for one of the most innovative open-world experiences.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (50% off/$29.99, Nintendo eShop)

As the prophecized Dragonborn, explore the tundras of Skyrim and take down the threat of the dragons that have appeared to wreak havoc. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time and is now portable on Nintendo Switch.

With an extensive skills system, varied side missions to discover, and unmarked wonders to uncover, Skyrim is a treasure trove of secrets, from dangerous dungeons to bustling towns with unique NPCs.

Given Bethesda's games rarely go on sale on Nintendo, this Black Friday offer is irresistible.

4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (50% off/$29.99, Nintendo eShop)

A Dragon Ball fan's dream come true, Kakarot centers around the renowned manga series. Four arcs are covered in the game: Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga, Cell Saga, and Buu Saga.

As the game is an action RPG, you can explore a vast open world while battling challenging foes. Utilize lightning-fast combat inspired by the anime and become more powerful on this iconic journey.

At half its price for Black Friday, anime fans should certainly check it out.

3) Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition (67% off/%19.79, Nintendo eShop)

A sequel to the underrated PS3 original, Revenant Kingdom sees players control Evan, who has been usurped from his castle. As such, he must embark on a journey to build a new settlement from the ground up via town management elements.

With a cel-shaded art style inspired by Studio Ghibli, explore an overworld to battle new foes and meet new faces. Combat is real-time, with the familiars of the previous entry being replaced by Higgledies, which will aid the player in hack & slash action.

At an amazing 67% off, this is a Black Friday deal to not miss out on.

2) Dark Souls Remastered (50% off/$19.99, Nintendo eShop)

The acclaimed From Software action RPG that truly popularized the Soulsborne genre, Dark Souls Remastered, brings punishing gameplay to the Nintendo Switch. Set in the horrifying fantasy world of Lordran, you play as an undead who must strive to find the fate of their kind.

This path is laden with countless perils, as players will have to contend with challenging foes. Patience is key to observing and evading enemy attacks, a skill that will be indispensable when faced with brutal dungeons and hardcore boss fights.

A 50% off is a great Black Friday deal for soulslike fans.

1) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (50% off/$29.99, Nintendo eShop)

Relive nostalgia with the GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition. The Trilogy includes three of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto games developed by Rockstar Games:

Grand Theft Auto III: Control protagonist Claude finds himself within the dark grip of crime and the underworld during his journey for revenge.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: After a drug deal goes wrong, Tommy Vercetti finds himself in hot waters and must try to take over the city.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Carl "CJ" Johnson returns to San Andreas to find rival gangs have taken over the city, and he must put his own gang back on the top spot while avenging his family and friends.

Each of these early 2000s games helped shape 3D open-world gaming into what it is today. While the port has been criticized for performance issues at launch across all platforms, multiple patches have rendered the experience playable on Nintendo Switch.

At 50% off for Black Friday, it's worth checking out since these are some of the most influential games ever made.

