Who are Iron Crown and Raging Bolt? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer features new Paradox Pokemon

Following the recent Pokemon Presents showcase, two new Paradox Pokemon were revealed to be joining the ever-expanding roster of catchable creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These two additions are Raging Bold and Iron Crown. As can be gathered from their designs, Raging Bolt will be present in Scarlet, while Iron Crown will arrive in Violet.

Much like other Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, these creatures take an interesting approach to designs that have already become staples in the franchise. These designs play a key role in determining how each creature will play and its optimization for competitive battling.

Everything about Iron Crown and Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown, as seen in the recent trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As can be gathered from their designs, Iron Crown takes after the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, Cobalion, while Raging Bolt resembles the Legendary creature from the Johto region, Raikou. While these critters are incredibly fascinating takes on these beloved icons, not much is known about them as of yet.

Raging Bolt is arguably more obscure due to its drastic departure from Raikou's base design. Usually, the latter takes inspiration from the sabertooth tiger, an already ancient animal. Rather than leaning more heavily into that design, Raging Bolt takes after long-necked dinosaurs, with an obvious nod to thunderclouds given the puff around its neck.

Iron Crown, on the other hand, stays much more true to Cobalion's base design. While many may feel this leaves the Paradox Pokemon looking dull and boring, less truly is more when it comes to the designs of Violet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon. By making small alterations to the base design, like the glowing eyes and antlers and wing-like pieces at the base of its neck, Iron Crown stands out much more than its present-day counterpart.

Unfortunately, their typings are yet to be released. However, in the case of Raging Bolt, its name may imply that it would be the franchise's first-ever Electric and Fire-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The use of the word "raging," as well as the use of red accents on its design and the tufts of fur on its front feet resembling fire, would lead many to draw similar conclusions.

Iron Crown is where proceedings get more interesting. While it would be fair to claim that it will be an Electric and Steel type, Violet Paradoxes are far more complex than that. With fellow Paradox Pokemon and relative of the Swords of Justice, Iron Leaves, holding a Grass and Psychic typing, it may be fair to assume that Iron Crown will follow suit and become Fighting and Psychic.

One final detail about these two creatures that perplexes trainers is the base sketches found in books that can be accessed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though each of these sketches details a sort of Paradox form for both the Johto and Unova Legendary Pokemon trios, none of the released creatures match the design in the book. This may imply that, at a later date, players may be able to fuse all three members of a given trio to create the described results.