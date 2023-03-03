Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Iron Leaves PvP moveset

Iron Leaves is a brand-new addition to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame. While this Grass/Psychic-type creature might not be eligible for Ranked Battles just yet, you can still use it casually.

Here's a look at its base stats:

HP: 90

90 Attack: 130

130 Defense: 88

88 Sp. Atk: 70

70 Sp. Def: 108

108 Speed: 104

Based on these stats, it's quite clear that a Physical Attacking build would be ideal for Iron Leaves. The creature's movepool isn't too deep in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there is still enough to work with to make it a decent addition to any team.

The following PvP moveset is primarily geared toward the Singles metagame, but it could also work well in Double battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How to build Iron Leaves for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You need to defeat this future form of Virizion in a 5-star Tera Raid to obtain it (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a general build that might be convenient for most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players who own Iron Leaves:

Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Swords Dance + Psyblade + Leaf Blade + Close Combat

Swords Dance + Psyblade + Leaf Blade + Close Combat Tera-Type: Grass or Psychic

Grass or Psychic Item: Life Orb or Booster Energy

Alternate moves to consider depending on your coverage needs are:

Sacred Sword: A weaker Fighting STAB than Close Combat, but no stat drops, and it ignores Defense and Evasion bonuses

A weaker Fighting STAB than Close Combat, but no stat drops, and it ignores Defense and Evasion bonuses Megahorn: Situational Bug coverage against problematic Grass-types

Situational Bug coverage against problematic Grass-types Night Slash: Situational Dark coverage

Situational Dark coverage Wild Charge: Situational Electric Coverage

Situational Electric Coverage Taunt: Stops status moves

Stops status moves Substitute: Always a useful utility move to soak damage and status

It is highly recommended to use Iron Leaves alongside moves that can set up Electric Terrain since it would activate Booster Energy and make Psyblade stronger.

Choice set

Some Trainers will find it decently strong (Image via Bulbapedia)

Alternatively, a choice set could work. Grass and Psychic aren't fantastic coverage together, but a Base Attack of 130 still hits wonderfully hard.

Here is another potential build for Iron Leaves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Adamant or Jolly

Adamant or Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Psyblade + Leaf Blade + Close Combat + Night Slash

Psyblade + Leaf Blade + Close Combat + Night Slash Tera-Type: Grass or Psychic

Grass or Psychic Item: Choice Band or Choice Scarf

The decision between Choice Band and Choice Scarf depends on whether the trainer wishes to hit really hard or get the jump on the metagame's fast foes. Whichever the player uses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is entirely based on their preference.

Wild Charge, Megahorn, and Sacred Sword are still options one could use over some of the Physical Attacks listed above. Likewise, trying a non-Grass or non-Psychic Tera Type while using Tera Blast is also acceptable.

Iron Leaves has only recently entered Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's far too early to tell if it will be a staple in single or double battles. Seeing how it develops on Showdown and the cartridge metagames will be interesting.

