Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Booster Energy

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon are welcome entries to the franchise and are exceptionally powerful in battle. However, some use abilities that require the presence of weather elements like sunlight or electric terrain to gain stat boosts.

To power up your Paradox Pokemon and allow them to gain stats without relying on the weather, you'll want to obtain Booster Energy.

This held item is consumed when the Paradox species enters a battle, immediately activating abilities like Protosynthesis and Quark Drive. Once triggered, the abilities will provide your Pocket Monster with a large stat boost, giving you a leg up in whatever battle you're taking part in.

It's not a bad call to find plenty of Booster Energy containers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to ensure that your Paradox creatures can battle at peak efficiency in any situation.

Most Booster Energy sources in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found in and around Area Zero

Scream Tail expends its Booster Energy to activate Protosynthesis (Image via Game Freak)

The good news for Pokemon trainers adventuring in Paldea is that Booster Energy can be found in various sources. Most of the sources are located in and around Area Zero, also known as the Great Crater of Paldea. Some are more beneficial than others, but each method can yield Booster Energy when pursued.

Here are the different ways you can find Booster Energy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Defeating opposing NPC trainers near the Great Crater. Capturing Paradox Pokemon in the Great Crater, including Great Tusk, Brute Bonnet, Scream Tail, Flutter Mane, Iron Bundle, and Sandy Shocks, among others. Before taking on the final boss battle in Area Zero, there should be an item resting within a pile of rubble. This item is guaranteed to be a Booster Energy, while other options have a much smaller chance of providing them. When encountering Paradox species in the crater, your opponent won't be able to consume their Booster Energy if you can activate sunlight or electrified terrain during battle. You can then capture them quickly using items like Quick Balls to provide a more solid chance of acquiring Booster Energy afterward.

If you're hoping to capture Paradox creatures to farm their Booster Energy, you can utilize the picnic/sandwich system to boost the appearance of certain Paradox species like Iron Bundle or Scream Tail. This can be achieved by adding encounter powers for Ice/Water and Fairy/Psychic-type creatures using ingredients such as cucumbers, eggs, Klawf Sticks, onions, and tomatoes.

No matter which tactic you choose, you may be in for a bit of a grinding experience. The chances of obtaining Booster Energy are quite small, so you may need to repeat the process multiple times to get enough energy for all of your Paradox creatures.

Put plainly, the stat boosts provided by immediately consuming Booster Energy and activating abilities are too good to ignore. This is especially true for higher-level battles towards the end of the game when you need a little extra help to defeat your opponents.

Booster Energy is only one of many incredibly helpful items that can be found in Paldea. Once you've got enough, it may be a good idea to move on to greener pastures and find other remarkable items to benefit your battle team.

