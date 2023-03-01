How to best counter Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are 5-star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The former is only available in Scarlet, whereas the latter is only present in Violet. This guide will let trainers know how to easily beat these two new pocket monsters.

You can only catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves once. Trainers can still battle them multiple times for their rewards. They can drop valuable items, such as:

Rare Candy

Big Pearl

PP Up

Ability Capsule

This guide will include the moves these two Pocket Monsters can use and some ways to counter them. You only have until March 12, 2023, to catch these two Pokemon.

How to counter the Walking Wake Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet

A screenshot of the Tera Raid battle against Walking Wake (Image via Game Freak)

This is what Walking Wake uses against you in Pokemon Scarlet:

Hydro Steam

Dragon Pulse

Noble Roar

Flamethrower

Sunny Day

It will have a Water Tera Type.

Since it's a 5-star Tera Raid, it will only be Level 75. That means you don't have to rely on super-effective moves to defeat it, should you own something Level 100. Here is a build involving the popular Annihilape that is regularly used in other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles:

Ability: Defiant

Defiant Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 HP / 4 Sp. Def Moves: Rage Fist + Drain Punch + Bulk Up + Screech

Rage Fist + Drain Punch + Bulk Up + Screech Tera-Type: Ghost

Ghost Item: Shell Bell

The strategy is simple: use Bulk Up to raise Annihilape's Attack, and then utilize three Screeches to reduce Walking Wake's Defence to -6. Defiant will give Annihilape a net +3 Attack after it gets hit by Noble Roar, which means it won't have to use many Bulk Ups to max out its Attack.

Annihilape will get hit several times by Walking Wake, which will raise the attacking power of Rage Fist. It's actually quite easy to deal heavy damage with Annihilape, as shown in the above video around 2:21.

Alternatively, use Drain Punch to heal Annihilape if necessary.

How to counter the Iron Leaves Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Violet

Only available in Violet (Image via Game Freak)

This is what Iron Leaves uses against you in Pokemon Violet:

Psyblade

Leaf Blade

Megahorn

Swords Dance

Electric Terrain

It will have a Psychic Tera Type.

Chi-Yu is an example of something that can easily defeat Iron Leaves. Here is a good build for that task:

Ability: Beads of Ruin

Beads of Ruin Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def Moves: Nasty Plot + Dark Pulse + Reflect + Taunt

Nasty Plot + Dark Pulse + Reflect + Taunt Tera-Type: Dark

Dark Item: Shell Bell

Taunt will prevent Iron Leaves from setting up Swords Dance. From there, use Reflect to shore up Chi-Yu's okay Defense and set up Nasty Plots. Three Nasty Plots should be enough for Dark Pulse to destroy Iron Leaves.

Other popular Dark-types like Kingambit should suffice for clearing this 5-star Tera Raid battle. Most skilled trainers should have no issue getting Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although they must complete these Tera Raid battles by March 12, 2023.

