The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle event sees Walking Wake and Iron Leaves arrive in Paldea for players to battle against. After several leaks and rumors, Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion have made their way to the latest Gen IX titles.

The arrival of the new debutants to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was announced yesterday on Pokemon Day 2023 during the Pokemon Presents event, along with the official reveal of the upcoming DLCs for the Gen IX titles. Other than that, more information was announced about other games, including Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite.

This article notes down the moves of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves for the current Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with other available information.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, ability, and more

Starting Monday, February 27, 2023, at 15:00 UTC, the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Spotlight event are slated to last until Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

During the event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will encounter Walking Wake in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet, and Iron Leaves in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Violet.

Pokémon @Pokemon



It bears a uniquely-shaped set of horns on its forehead and supports its weight with just its hind legs.



Walking Wake resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Scarlet Book. It bears a uniquely-shaped set of horns on its forehead and supports its weight with just its hind legs.

Walking Wake will feature Water Tera Type, and Iron Leaves will sport Psychic Tera Type. Unlike Pikachu, the new Paradox pocket monsters do not feature Held Items or the Mightiest Mark. The relevant information for the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event is listed below:

Walking Wake - Pokemon Scarlet

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - None

Held Item - None

Catchable - While Pokemon Scarlet trainers can challenge this Tera Raid boss multiple times, the pocket monster can only be caught once per game save. Subsequent successful participation will net players with other in-game rewards and loots.

Tera Type - Water

Ability - Protosynthesis

Moves - Hydro Steam, Dragon Pulse, Noble Roar, Flamethrower

Additional Moves - Sunny Day

Iron Leaves - Pokemon Violet

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - None

Held Item - None

Catchable - While Pokemon Scarlet trainers can challenge this Tera Raid boss multiple times, the pocket monster can only be caught once per game save. Subsequent successful participation will net players with other in-game rewards and loots.

Tera Type - Water

Ability - Quark Drive

Moves - Psyblade, Leaf Blade, Megahorn, Swords Dance

Additional Moves - Electric Terrain

Pokémon @Pokemon



Apparently the glowing parts on its forehead and neck sometimes transform to look like a longsword.



Iron Leaves resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Violet Book. Apparently the glowing parts on its forehead and neck sometimes transform to look like a longsword.

An Electric Tera Type Iron Hands will work as a great counter to Walking Wake in the current Five-Star Tera Raids, with the moveset of Belly Drum, Electric Terrain, Thunder Punch, and Drain Punch. For Iron Leaves, trainers can utilize Kingambit with Dark Tera Type and a moveset of Swords Dance, X-Scissor, Kowtow Cleave, and Poison Jab.

