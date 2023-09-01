All Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from 12 am UTC on Friday, September 1, 2023 and will be available till 11:59 UTC on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Considering the Genetic Pokemon is not available in Paldea normally, this is a golden opportunity for players to capture the Legendary Pokemon from Generation I.

Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Psychic-type creatures in the entire franchise. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it becomes even more powerful with the Psychic Tera-type. Since it is a formidable Raid Boss, players will need appropriate counters to defeat it and get a chance to capture Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark. This article will provide some of the best counters for the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid.

Best teams and strategies to counter Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Considering Mewtwo is an extremely strong Pokemon, it is recommended that you take at least three other trainers into these fights for optimal results. The following teams are best suited to defeat seven-star Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids:

3x Mew with Bug Tera-type and Metronome Held Item + 1x Mew with Light Clay held item for support. 2x Mew with Bug Tera-type and Shell Bell Held Item + 1x Mew with Shell Bell for support + 1x Armarouge with Light Clay for support. 1x Mew with Dark Tera-type and Shell Bell Held Item + 2x Mew with Bright Powder for support + 1x Sableye with Light Clay for Support. 1x Mew with Bug Tera-type and Metronome Held Item + 1x Mew with Bright Powder for support + 1x Mew with Light Clay for support + 1x Spiritomb with Leftovers for support.

1) Bug Tera Mew with Metronome strategy, explained

1) Bug Tera Mew with Metronome strategy, explained

Turn 1-3

With the Bug Tera Mew, you have to use Swords Dance. By the end of the third turn, each of these Mew will have maximized their physical attack potential.

With the Support Mew, set up Light Screen on the first turn to reduce the incoming damage. In the following turns, use Heal Cheer to get some health back.

Turn 4 onwards

The Bug Tera Mew should only use Leech Life from this time onwards. Thanks to Metronome, the move's power will increase by 20% with every turn, till the power is doubled.

Support Mew should use Life Dew to heal itself and its partners. After the eighth turn, when Light Screen has worn off, make sure to set it up again.

With this strategy, it should take approximately 15-20 tuns to defeat the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Mewtwo raid.

2) Clear Smog Armarouge and Mew strategy, explained

2) Clear Smog Armarouge and Mew strategy, explained

Turn 1

Each of the Mew use Struggle Bug to reduce the opponent's defense stats. Armarouge uses Light Screen to reduce any incoming damage.

Turn 2-4

The attacking Bug Tera Mew boost their Special Attack using Nasty Plot. The support Mew uses Acid Spray to further reduce the opposing Mewtwo's defenses.

Armarouge uses Clear Smog to remove Special Attack boosts that the Mewtwo might have got using Calm Mind. It also uses Defense Cheer to make itself and its allies bulkier.

Turn 5 onwards

The Attacking Mew use Bug Buzz to consistently deal damage onto the enemy. The Support Mew heals its teammates using Pollen Puff or gives them a damage boost using Helping Hand.

Armarouge uses Clear Smog, Light Screen, or Helping Hand based on the immediate requirements.

This strategy takes approximately 15-20 turns to knock out Mighty Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids.

3) Dark Tera Mew with Support Sableye strategy, explained

3) Dark Tera Mew with Support Sableye strategy, explained

Turn 1

The three Mew use Reflect Type with Sableye as the target to become Ghost-types themselves. Sableye sets up Light Screen to reduce incoming damage.

Turn 2-4

The Dark Tera Mew uses Nasty Plot to maximize its Special Attack. One of the Support Mew uses Mud-Slap to reduce the opponent Mewtwo's Accuracy, while the other uses Acid Spray to reduce its Special Defense.

Sableye uses the various tactics available to support allies in Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Turn 5 onwards

Dark Tera Mew should use Dark Pulse from this turn onwards. The Support Mew continue to reduce the opponent's Special Defense using Struggle Bug. As and when required, Sableye must reset Light Screen. It can also use Snarl to reduce Mewtwo's Special Attack.

With this strategy, it will take around 20-25 turns to knock out 7-Star Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Mew and Spiritomb strategy, explained

4) Mew and Spiritomb strategy, explained

Turn 1

Each of the Mew use Reflect Type on Spiritomb to become Ghost-types. Spiritomb uses Snarl on Mewtwo.

Turn 2-4

Bug Tera Mew maximizes its Attack by using Swords Dance thrice. The support Mew with Light Clay uses Light Screen first and then Mud-Slap in the following turns. The other support Mew uses Mud Slap thrice to reduce Mewtwo's Accuracy.

Spiritomb uses the Support Allies feature available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids.

Turn 5 onwards

Bug Tera Mew uses Leech Life to deal damage and heal itself from this turn onwards. The Support Mew use Struggle Bug to reduce the enemy's Special Defense, while Spiritomb keeps reducing Mewtwo's Special Attack using Snarl.

Light Clay Mew should also keep track of the Light Screen's duration and set it up as and when required.

With this strategy, it will take approximately 20-25 turns to knock out Mightiest Mark Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.