How to easily obtain the Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Collecting all the Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is a Herculean task that will generally take players hundreds of hours to complete. With the rate of Shiny encounters being incredibly low in the two games, it's definitely one of the hardest achievements for completionists to pull off.

Fortunately, there are certain ways for you to increase the odds of encountering more Shiny Pokemon out in the wilderness of Paldea. One of the most effective options will be to gain the Sparkling Power buff, which you can get by consuming a Sandwich that's made with the Salty Herba Mystica.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet Arven, an upperclassman at the academy, is good at cooking—but not at Pokémon battles. He’s researching healthy recipes that help Pokémon feel better, though he’ll ask for your help when it comes to battling! Arven, an upperclassman at the academy, is good at cooking—but not at Pokémon battles. He’s researching healthy recipes that help Pokémon feel better, though he’ll ask for your help when it comes to battling! 🍝 ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/C3w9JSP2LP

You will first encounter the Salty Herba Mystica in Scarlet and Violet during the Path of Legends storyline. Fortunately, there are other ways to collect this item in the two games after completing any one of the main storylines.

Today’s guide will go over some of the best ways to obtain the Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Salty Herba Mysticas are some of the rarest cooking items to come across in the games. It's not something that you will be able to get your hands on early on in Scarlet and Violet, and you will have to wait until you have completed at least one path of the main narrative before you can effectively farm these in Paldea.

The best way to farm this will be to complete the various 5-star as well as the 6-star Tera Raids in Paldea. Unfortunately, 5-star raids will only be made available once you have completed the main narrative along any of the paths. 6-star raids, on the other hand, can only be accessed after you've completed all the 5-star ones.

These higher-tier Raid battles are the best source of obtaining Salty as well as other Herba Mysticas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

1) All 5-star Tera Raids that provide Salty Herba Mystica

Garganacl

Cetitan

Drifblim

Glalie

Blissey

Orthworm

Palafin

Eelektross

Dondozo

Avalugg

Greedent

Copperajah

Coalossal

Corviknight

Amoonguss

Hippowdon

Bronzong

Gengar

Cloyster

Slowbro

2) All 6-star Tera Raids that offer Salty Herba Mystica

Corviknight

Cetitan

Blissey

Orthworm

Torkoal

Pelipper

Hippowdon

Dachsbun

Garganacl

Toxapex

Avalugg

Klawf

Vaporeon

5-star and 6-star raids are some of the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s advised that you prepare well before going toe-to-toe against these buffed-up Pokemon.

Tera Raids are important events that every player who's looking at the game competitively is advised to complete. Upon completing these raid battles, you should be able to get your hands on a variety of Herba Mysticas and not just the salty variant, with each option offering a unique buff to your character when consumed in a sandwich.

Once you have the Herba Mystica in your inventory, you will then need to set up a picnic in the Paldean wilderness. After this step, you must use this item to make and consume a Sandwich in order for the relevant buffs to take effect. It’s important to note here that these buffs are temporary, and you will need to use them at the same time to make the most of the Herba Mystica.

Poll : 0 votes