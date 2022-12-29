All Raid Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature plenty of post-game content for players looking to take the games up more competitively. One of the best ways to grow stronger after the completion of the main narrative is to encounter and complete Tera Raid Battles all across the Paldea region.

Pokémon @Pokemon A picnic is always better with friends! Tag your sandwich making crew below! 🥪 A picnic is always better with friends! Tag your sandwich making crew below! 🥪👇 https://t.co/Zf1kzBvohn

These Raid Battles will allow you to obtain large amounts of valuable resources such as Exp. Candy and Herba Mystica. Interestingly, you can increase the number of drops that these encounters bring by cooking and consuming Raid Power Sandwiches in both games.

Raid Power Sandwiches are some of the best items to help you maximize the rewards that you obtain from Raid Battles. This concept may be confusing to some as there's a wide variety of Raid Power Sandwiches that you may come across in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with each having different recipes.

Today’s guide will go over all the Raid Power Sandwiches that are currently available in the game and the best recipes that the community has discovered so far.

Raid Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As each Raid Power works on a specific type of Pokemon, there's a sandwich for each type in Scarlet and Violet. Here are all the recipes that have been discovered in the games thus far:

1) Fighting Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Ultra Marmalade Sandwich

Butter

Cheese

Marmalade

Cream Cheese

Great Tofu Sandwich

Avocado

Wasabi

Tofu

Salt

Horseradish

Rice

Lettuce

Great Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Mustard

Ketchup

Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich

Rice

Mayonnaise

Curry Powder

B) Level 2

Lv. 2 Raid Power Sandwich

Whipped Cream

2x Horseradish

Chili Sauce

3x Rice

3x Herbed Sausage

2) Ground Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Ham Sandwich

Pickle

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Ham

Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Ketchup

Great Noodle Sandwich

Noodles

Olive Oil

Ketchup

Lettuce

Great Ham Sandwich

Pickle

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Ham

Prosciutto

3) Normal Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Ultra Sweet Sandwich

Whipped Cream

Butter

Salt

Cheese

Banana

Apple

Basil

Master Sweet Sandwich

Apple

Banana

Cheese

Salt

Butter

Sour Herba Mystica

Whipped Cream

Basil

B) Level 2

Master Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Ketchup

Mustard

Lettuce

Ultra Tofu Sandwich

Watercress

Wasabi

Tofu

Rice

Lettuce

Salt

Horseradish

Avocado

Master Five Alarm Sandwich

Mustard

Basil

Jalapeno

Spicy Herba Mystica

Pepper

Chili Sauce

Chorizo

Sliced Green Pepper

Onion

Master Fried Fillet Sandwich

Fried Fillet

Lettuce

Mayonnaise

Horseradish

Spicy Herba Mystica

Ketchup

Potato Salad

Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich

Banana

Butter

Jam

Peanut Butter

Master Peanut Butter Sandwich

Spicy Herba Mystica

Jam

Butter

Banana

Peanut Butter

4) Rock Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Egg Sandwich

Egg

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Great Marmalade Sandwich

Cheese

Marmalade

Butter

Noodle Sandwich

Ketchup

Noodles

Olive Oil

Ultra Egg Sandwich

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Egg

Salt

Red Onion

Cheese

Great Egg Sandwich

Egg

Salt

Mayonnaise

Cucumber

Red Onion

5) Flying Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Sweet Sandwich

Whipped Cream

Banana

Apple

Butter

Cheese

Great Sweet Sandwich

Banana

Butter

Cheese

Whipped Cream

Salt

Apple

B) Level 2

Lv. 2 Humungo Power Normal Sandwich

Wasabi

6x Rice

6) Steel Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Great Cheese Sandwich

Cheese

Pepper

Salt

Avocado

Cream Cheese

7) Bug type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Banana

Peanut Butter

B) Level 2

Salty Jambon Beurre

Salty Herba Mystica

Ham

Butter

8) Ghost Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Hefty Sandwich

Salt

Peanut Butter

Fried Fillet

Potato Tortilla

Potato Salad

Prosciutto

Jambon Beurre

Burger

Ham

Great Jam Sandwich

Jam

Strawberry

Yogurt

B) Level 2

Master Smoky Sandwich

Smoked Fillet

Red Onion

Pepper

Salt

Salty Herba Mystica

Vinegar

Basil

Watercress

Ultra Herbed Sausage Sandwich

Herbed Sausage

Ketchup

Mustard

Lettuce

9) Fire Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Great Five Alarm Sandwich

Pepper

Sliced Green Pepper

Basil

Chorizo

Onion

Ketchup

Mustard

B) Level 2

Ultra Five Alarm Sandwich

Chorizo

Mustard

Ketchup

Sliced Green Pepper

Basil

Pepper

Onion

Jalapeno

10) Fairy Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Great BLT Sandwich

Mustard

Lettuce

Tomato

Bacon

Mayonnaise

Basil

11) Water Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese

Pepper

Salt

Cream Cheese

B) Level 2

Master Cheese Sandwich

Cheese

Avocado

Cream Cheese

Pepper

Salty Herba Mystica

Basil

Salt

12) Dark Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich

Lettuce

Mayonnaise

Horseradish

Ketchup

Fried Fillet

Potato Salad

13) Electric Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Great Peanut Butter Sandwich

Butter

Banana

Peanut Butter

B) Level 2

Ultra Cheese Sandwich

Pepper

Salt

Cheese

Avocado

Basil

Cream Cheese

14) Psychic Type Raid Power Sandwich

Decadent Sandwich

Olive Oil

Salt

Klawf Stick

Watercress

Smoked Fillet

Vinegar

Basil

Great Smoky Sandwich

Pepper

Salt

Watercress

Smoked Fillet

Vinegar

Red Onion

15) Dragon Type Raid Power Sandwich

A) Level 1

Five Alarm Sandwich

Pepper

Onion

Sliced Green Pepper

Chorizo

Ketchup

Mustard

Refreshing Sandwich

Marmalade

Avocado

Cherry Tomatoes

Salt

Smoky Sandwich

Smoked Fillet

Pepper

Salt

Watercress

Vinegar

B) Level 2

Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich

Horseradish

Hamburger

Onion

Pepper

Sweet Herba Mystica

Vinegar

Watercress

Presently, these are all of the Raid Power Sandwiches that the Scarlet and Violet community has discovered. This list will be updated in the future when more recipes are discovered.

Poll : 0 votes