All Raid Power Sandwiches and their recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature plenty of post-game content for players looking to take the games up more competitively. One of the best ways to grow stronger after the completion of the main narrative is to encounter and complete Tera Raid Battles all across the Paldea region.
These Raid Battles will allow you to obtain large amounts of valuable resources such as Exp. Candy and Herba Mystica. Interestingly, you can increase the number of drops that these encounters bring by cooking and consuming Raid Power Sandwiches in both games.
Raid Power Sandwiches are some of the best items to help you maximize the rewards that you obtain from Raid Battles. This concept may be confusing to some as there's a wide variety of Raid Power Sandwiches that you may come across in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with each having different recipes.
Today’s guide will go over all the Raid Power Sandwiches that are currently available in the game and the best recipes that the community has discovered so far.
Raid Power Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
As each Raid Power works on a specific type of Pokemon, there's a sandwich for each type in Scarlet and Violet. Here are all the recipes that have been discovered in the games thus far:
1) Fighting Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Ultra Marmalade Sandwich
- Butter
- Cheese
- Marmalade
- Cream Cheese
Great Tofu Sandwich
- Avocado
- Wasabi
- Tofu
- Salt
- Horseradish
- Rice
- Lettuce
Great Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Mustard
- Ketchup
Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich
- Rice
- Mayonnaise
- Curry Powder
B) Level 2
Lv. 2 Raid Power Sandwich
- Whipped Cream
- 2x Horseradish
- Chili Sauce
- 3x Rice
- 3x Herbed Sausage
2) Ground Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Ham Sandwich
- Pickle
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Ham
Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Ketchup
Great Noodle Sandwich
- Noodles
- Olive Oil
- Ketchup
- Lettuce
Great Ham Sandwich
- Pickle
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Ham
- Prosciutto
3) Normal Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Ultra Sweet Sandwich
- Whipped Cream
- Butter
- Salt
- Cheese
- Banana
- Apple
- Basil
Master Sweet Sandwich
- Apple
- Banana
- Cheese
- Salt
- Butter
- Sour Herba Mystica
- Whipped Cream
- Basil
B) Level 2
Master Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Lettuce
Ultra Tofu Sandwich
- Watercress
- Wasabi
- Tofu
- Rice
- Lettuce
- Salt
- Horseradish
- Avocado
Master Five Alarm Sandwich
- Mustard
- Basil
- Jalapeno
- Spicy Herba Mystica
- Pepper
- Chili Sauce
- Chorizo
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Onion
Master Fried Fillet Sandwich
- Fried Fillet
- Lettuce
- Mayonnaise
- Horseradish
- Spicy Herba Mystica
- Ketchup
- Potato Salad
Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Banana
- Butter
- Jam
- Peanut Butter
Master Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Spicy Herba Mystica
- Jam
- Butter
- Banana
- Peanut Butter
4) Rock Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Egg Sandwich
- Egg
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
Great Marmalade Sandwich
- Cheese
- Marmalade
- Butter
Noodle Sandwich
- Ketchup
- Noodles
- Olive Oil
Ultra Egg Sandwich
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
- Egg
- Salt
- Red Onion
- Cheese
Great Egg Sandwich
- Egg
- Salt
- Mayonnaise
- Cucumber
- Red Onion
5) Flying Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Sweet Sandwich
- Whipped Cream
- Banana
- Apple
- Butter
- Cheese
Great Sweet Sandwich
- Banana
- Butter
- Cheese
- Whipped Cream
- Salt
- Apple
B) Level 2
Lv. 2 Humungo Power Normal Sandwich
- Wasabi
- 6x Rice
6) Steel Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Great Cheese Sandwich
- Cheese
- Pepper
- Salt
- Avocado
- Cream Cheese
7) Bug type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Banana
- Peanut Butter
B) Level 2
Salty Jambon Beurre
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Ham
- Butter
8) Ghost Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Hefty Sandwich
- Salt
- Peanut Butter
- Fried Fillet
- Potato Tortilla
- Potato Salad
- Prosciutto
Jambon Beurre
- Burger
- Ham
Great Jam Sandwich
- Jam
- Strawberry
- Yogurt
B) Level 2
Master Smoky Sandwich
- Smoked Fillet
- Red Onion
- Pepper
- Salt
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Vinegar
- Basil
- Watercress
Ultra Herbed Sausage Sandwich
- Herbed Sausage
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Lettuce
9) Fire Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Great Five Alarm Sandwich
- Pepper
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Basil
- Chorizo
- Onion
- Ketchup
- Mustard
B) Level 2
Ultra Five Alarm Sandwich
- Chorizo
- Mustard
- Ketchup
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Basil
- Pepper
- Onion
- Jalapeno
10) Fairy Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Great BLT Sandwich
- Mustard
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Bacon
- Mayonnaise
- Basil
11) Water Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Cheese Sandwich
- Cheese
- Pepper
- Salt
- Cream Cheese
B) Level 2
Master Cheese Sandwich
- Cheese
- Avocado
- Cream Cheese
- Pepper
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Basil
- Salt
12) Dark Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich
- Lettuce
- Mayonnaise
- Horseradish
- Ketchup
- Fried Fillet
- Potato Salad
13) Electric Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Great Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Butter
- Banana
- Peanut Butter
B) Level 2
Ultra Cheese Sandwich
- Pepper
- Salt
- Cheese
- Avocado
- Basil
- Cream Cheese
14) Psychic Type Raid Power Sandwich
Decadent Sandwich
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Klawf Stick
- Watercress
- Smoked Fillet
- Vinegar
- Basil
Great Smoky Sandwich
- Pepper
- Salt
- Watercress
- Smoked Fillet
- Vinegar
- Red Onion
15) Dragon Type Raid Power Sandwich
A) Level 1
Five Alarm Sandwich
- Pepper
- Onion
- Sliced Green Pepper
- Chorizo
- Ketchup
- Mustard
Refreshing Sandwich
- Marmalade
- Avocado
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Salt
Smoky Sandwich
- Smoked Fillet
- Pepper
- Salt
- Watercress
- Vinegar
B) Level 2
Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich
- Horseradish
- Hamburger
- Onion
- Pepper
- Sweet Herba Mystica
- Vinegar
- Watercress
Presently, these are all of the Raid Power Sandwiches that the Scarlet and Violet community has discovered. This list will be updated in the future when more recipes are discovered.