How to solo Dragon Dialga Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dialga is generally not available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Still, for a special occasion, it will be appearing in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in the Scarlet version of the game from 4 pm PST on December 7, 2023, until 3:59 pm PST on December 21, 2023. This is a fantastic opportunity to catch this Sinnoh region Legendary in Generation IX.

You can participate in these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids with your friends or attempt to defeat the creature on your own. If you plan on going solo, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about taking down Dialga as a single challenger.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best counters to solo defeat 5-star Dragon Dialga Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before moving on to the best counters for Dialga, it is imperative to look at the Pocket Monster's specific traits as a raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are as follows:

Tera type: Dragon

Ability: Pressure

IVs: 31 in each stat

Nature: Quiet

Potential moves: Draco Meteor, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Steel Beam, Trick Room, Stealth Rock, and Iron Defense

Based on this information, the following are the best counters to take down Dragon Dialga raids as a solo challenger:

Klefki

Klefki (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Calm Mind, Metal Sound, Dazzling Gleam, Magnet Rise

Strategy: Off the bat, you must use Magnet Rise to become immune to incoming Ground-type attacks. After this, use Calm Mind for six turns to max out your Special Attack and Special Defense stats, followed by a couple of rounds of Metal Sound to lower Dialga's Special Defense.

All this time, Klefki will remain immune to Dragon-type attacks and take only neutral damage from Steel-type ones. Thanks to Shell Bell, it will stay alive and healthy. Once setup is complete, Terastallize and hit Dialga with Dazzling Gleam to knock it out.

Azumarill

Azumarill (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Huge Power

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Adamant

EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Belly Drum, Play Rough, Liquidation, Charm

Strategy: In this solo counter strategy against Dragon Dialga in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Azumarill receives reduced incoming damage from Steel Beam and Fire Blast and is immune to Draco Meteor by default.

On turn one, use Belly Drum to max out your Attack. Then Terastallize and hit Dialga with super effective Play Roughs until it faints.

Arceus

Arceus (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Normal

Ability: Multitype

Held Item: Pixie Plate

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / Sp. 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Judgement, Acid Spray, Recover, Calm Mind

Strategy: Like with Klefki, use Calm Mind to max out your Special Attack and Special Defense. Follow that up by using Acid Spray to harshly lower Dragon Dialga's Special Defense in these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids.

Thanks to the Pixie Plate, Judgement will become a Fairy-type Attack and will knock Dialga out in one go. Make sure to use Recover timely to prevent fainting in between.

After the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC drops on December 14, 2023, you can catch many more Legendary Pocket Monsters from older generations.