5 things you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are months past their November 2022 release date, and it was only a matter of time before Game Freak set its eyes on expanding the games' world with downloadable content. This led to the two-part expansion titled Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The first portion of this new content is known as The Teal Mask and is scheduled for release on September 13, 2023.

With this release date quickly approaching, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are clamoring for all the information they can get about The Teal Mask DLC. There's certainly no shortage of official details and leaks, but it can be difficult to keep track of all of the new and returning additions.

In a sea of details surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first downloadable content release, there are a few things players should keep in mind for The Teal Mask.

Five important points to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

1) The Land of Kitakami

Mossui Town within the Land of Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Exiting the shores of Paldea as part of a school trip for Naranja/Uva Academy, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will visit the mountainous locale of Kitakami in The Teal Mask. Mossui Town, in particular, will serve as a trainer's central hub of operations as they venture through the region collecting Pocket Monsters and battling.

Kitakami as a whole has its aesthetics deeply rooted in Japanese culture, and this is even reflected in some of the new Pokemon inhabiting it. Compared to Paldea's Iberian inspiration, Kitakami is much more akin to the ancient Hisui region seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but with its own modern appeal.

From Mossui Town, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can venture to Kitakami Hall, where the Festival of Masks is being held, complete with street vendors and tasty snacks. Loyalty Plaza houses statues dedicated to the creatures Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, known as the Loyal Three by Kitakami locals.

Obviously, outside of Mossui Town, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will also find the Kitakami wilds. The mountainous region plays host to a ton of species of Pocket Monsters, including new creatures as well as those that fans will undoubtedly be familiar with.

2) Pokemon differences between versions

Gligar and Aipom will be split between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will mostly be able to find and catch the same Pocket Monsters regardless of their game version. However, there are two notable exceptions that should be taken into account. Specifically, Scarlet trainers will be able to find and capture Gligar, while Violet fans will have the opportunity to snag Aipom.

If players want to acquire these creatures outside of the version they're playing, they may need to trade with other trainers. Otherwise, Pokemon HOME may also help to obtain these two Pocket Monsters. With the exception of these two, Kitakami's catchable species should be the same across the board.

3) The Loyal Three and Toxic Chain

Kitakami's Loyal Three have a pretty intriguing ability between them (Image via Game Freak)

With a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC comes not only new Pocket Monsters but also fresh moves and abilities. Such is the case for Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, Kitakami's Loyal Three. Although these three creatures are different when it comes to appearance and capabilities, they do share a common ability.

Specifically, all three Pokemon possess the ability "Toxic Chain." In a similar mechanic to the ability Poison Point, any Pocket Monster hit by a move from Okidogi/Munkidori/Fezandipity is at risk of being inflicted with the Poison status effect.

Since this is the case, if trainers are hoping to take on three of Kitakami's most venerated Pokemon, they may want to bring along some Antidotes or Full Heals for good measure.

4) The returning Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will encounter plenty of familiar faces in Kitakami (Image via Game Freak)

Although Game Freak has remained relatively tight-lipped on the new creatures coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask (with a few exceptions), trainers can expect to rediscover plenty of returning Pocket Monsters. This includes species from a variety of different regions across the known Pokemon world.

With the exception of Gligar and Aipom, players will be able to find, catch, and evolve all of these Pocket Monsters regardless of whether they're playing Scarlet or Violet. According to Game Freak and The Pokemon Company, the following species have been confirmed to return in The Teal Mask:

Aipom (Violet Only) Ambipom Gligar (Scarlet Only) Gliscor Vulpix Ninetales Chingling Feebas Milotic Grubbin Charjabug Vikavolt Seedot Nuzleaf Shiftry Yanma Yanmega Phantump Trevenant Cramorant Cleffa Clefairy Clefable Corphish Crawdaunt Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Politoed Ekans Arbok Sentret Furret Chimecho Swinub Piloswine Mamoswine Poochyena Mightyena Hoothoot Noctowl Timburr Gurdurr Conkeldurr Munchlax Snorlax Duskull Dusclops Dusknoir Litwick Lampent Chandelure Jangmo-o Hakamo-o Kommo-o

5) The story

Trainers will still have plenty of work to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC (Image via Game Freak)

Even though Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be on a school trip to Kitakami in The Teal Mask, there are still plenty of objectives to be completed and challenges to be faced. Trainers will take part in an orienteering program where they will explore Kitakami's rich history and folklore by traveling the land in search of landmarks and signboards.

Along the way, players will meet plenty of new characters. There's the sister/brother trainer duo from Blueberry Academy known as Carmine and Kieran, who are quite contrasting in their personalities. Fans will also meet an instructor from Blueberry Academy known as Briar, who is overseeing the orienteering program.

There's also a character named Perrin, a traveling photographer who will call upon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to assist her efforts in taking pictures of Pocket Monsters in the Timeless Woods. This location is rarely visited, even by Kitakami natives, so trainers are sure to find a few hidden gems within.

Some players may be asking: What exactly is Blueberry Academy? Put plainly, this trainer's school is a counterpart to Paldea's Naranja/Uva Academy, and many of its students are also visiting Kitakami on a school trip. However, more details surrounding this esteemed battle academy won't be revealed until The Indigo Disk DLC releases later in the year.

There's also the title The Teal Mask to consider, which is inextricably linked to the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon. Trainers will be able to encounter this Pocket Monster, and it appears to have the ability to Terastallize into a fairly different form compared to most Tera Pokemon.

But how can this creature Terastallize on its own, and how can it do so as a presumptive native of Kitakami? Trainers must uncover the mysteries of the masked creature and its connection to Paldea's Area Zero.