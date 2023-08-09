All new Gen IX monsters revealed at Pokemon Presents August 2023 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were two of many Pocket Monsters titles that spent some time in the spotlight during Pokemon Presents on August 8, 2023. Japanese video game developer Game Freak spent the back end of its presentation showing off details surrounding the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, which is broken into two expansions — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Likely the most exciting of all was the reveal of returning Pokemon in the new DLCs and all-new species for trainers to capture. The trailer that was rolled during the August 8 presentation featured four new Pocket Monsters, though some players and fans have been split on their designs.

Regardless of the new creatures' reception, let's look at what we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest reveals for the upcoming DLC.

Breaking down what is known about the four new creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLCs

Dipplin

Dipplin attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's "The Teal Mask" portion of the presentation (Image via Game Freak)

Before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, Applin could only evolve into the creatures Flapple and Appletun. However, it appears that the Apple Core Pokemon is gaining a new evolution in the form of Dipplin. This Grass/Dragon-type species takes on the resemblance of a dipped candy apple, which fits the theme of the festival in the land in Kitakami.

Dipplin appears to be two distinct creatures residing within the same apple while creating a sweet syrup to draw in opponents. This seems to be the case in battle, too, as Dipplin is confirmed to have the Supersweet Syrup ability. Applin can evolve into this creature instead of Flapple and Appletun, though it's unclear how.

Archaludon

Archaludon is a new evolution for Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Taking on the appearance of a large bridge, Archaludon is a Dragon/Steel-type evolution of Duraludon that will appear during The Indigo Disk expansion of the DLC. It appears to know the abilities Stamina or Sturdy, and takes on a fairly different appearance depending on its stance.

When upright, it appears to be much more dominating, but while attacking and during other animations, Archaludon stands on all fours and takes on its more bridge-like look. Some players have also joked that its bent appearance is reminiscent of a staple remover, although it's unclear if this was intentionally planned by Game Freak.

Raging Bolt

Raging Bolt's appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's trailer was controversial, to say the least (Image via Game Freak)

Likely the most controversial addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's roster during the presentation, Raging Bolt is a Paradox species that appears to be an ancestor of Raikou from the past. The creature was also alluded to in the Scarlet/Violet book, which showed sketches of several different Paradox Pokemon.

Other than its sauropod-like appearance, not much is known about Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's likely still partially an Electric-type creature, though some have speculated that it may be an Electric/Fire-type due to the red markings on its body. For the time being, though, the finer details surrounding Raging Bolt are unconfirmed.

Iron Crown

Iron Crown will likely be available in Pokemon Violet based on its futuristic nature (Image via Game Freak)

Another Paradox species that will likely join Pokemon Violet while Raging Bolt is part of Scarlet, Iron Crown, appears to be a descendant of Cobalion from the future. Besides its blue/teal coloration and robotic appearance, not much has been divulged about this new Pocket Monster.

At present, its type combination in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has not been confirmed. However, it's likely it will remain partially Steel-type due to its metallic body and relation to Cobalion. The teal color trimming of its hooves and horns has led some to speculate that it may be an Ice-type, but it's hard to say without additional details from Game Freak.