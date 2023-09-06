5 ways Niantic can introduce Miraidon and Koraidon to Pokemon GO

Many Gen IX critters will debut in Pokemon GO’s Season of Adventure Abound this September. Players can participate in various events during the season to encounter them. A Paldean Adventure is an event that features the Gen 9 starters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although players can find many Paldean species in the game, they must patiently wait to find Miraidon and Koraidon.

Niantic could feature Miraidon and Koraidon using the existing raids, a new battle format, or a Research Task. These are speculative ideas as to how the company will release the Pocket Monsters.

This article details five ways to include Miraidon and Koiraidon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Special Research Tasks and other ways Niantic can add Miraidon and Koraidon to Pokemon GO

1) Paradox Raids

New Paradox Raids (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO has various tier raids, including Mega and Primal Raids. Mega Raids feature creatures that can Mega Evolve, while Primal Raids bring back Primal Pocket Monsters.

Tier raids are divided into several categories. Low-tier battles like 1-star raids allow trainers to encounter weak opponents. On the contrary, high-tier battles feature powerful critters like Celesteela.

Niantic could add a new PvE mode, Paradox Raids, to the current meta. With the introduction of this raid, players will be able to encounter Paradox Pokemon. Koraidon and Miraidon are the mascot Legendaries of Scarlet and Violet, and seeing them in the gym would certainly be exciting.

2) Hemisphere-exclusive raids

Hemisphere-exclusive raids can feature Miraidon and Koraidon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO’s Season of Adventure Abound saw the return of region-exclusive Ultra Beasts to Tier 5 raids. Celesteela appears as a Raid Boss in the southern hemisphere, while players in the northern hemisphere will encounter Kartana.

Niantic could use the same method to introduce Miraidon and Koraidon in the mobile title. The company might simultaneously release the Box Legendary Pokemon from the Scarlet and Violet in two hemispheres. Players from different parts of the world can encounter them on different dates.

3) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet promotion event

New Scarlet and Violet promotion event (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The current Pokemon GO season offers a wide range of content, including A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock Paldea. The first event debuts the Starter Pokemon family and Lechonk, while the second allows players to encounter Gen IX critters like Frigibax and Nymble. Similarly, Niantic may unveil Miraidon and Koraidon during future promotion events for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The new DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is divided into two installments. The first part, The Teal Task, will be released on September 13, 2023, while the second part, The Indigo Disk, will arrive in the winter.

Niantic could align events to promote the release of this DLC. Pokemon GO could even debut the two Box Legendaries with the release of The Indigo Disk.

4) Normal Legendary Raids

A new battle concept, Normal Legendary Raids (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO Raid Battles have their own combat system. For example, Primal Raids feature critters that can undergo Primal Reversion. Following this pattern, the game could add a new PvE raid mode, which includes all Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Niantic could introduce Normal Legendary Raids to debut Miraidon and Koraidon. The mobile game has been featuring the rarest and most coveted monsters in 5-star raids and Mega Raids. Thus, trainers can anticipate this mode or something similar to arrive in the title.

5) Special Research Tasks

Complete Special Research Task (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has featured powerful Pocket Monsters in Research Tasks several times. The recent Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global debuted Diancie through a Special Research story. Players had to purchase a ticket for the event and complete Step 4 of the GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets Special Research to get Diancie.

The developer could use the same method to bring Miraidon and Koraidon to Pokemon GO.