Is Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela available in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound has started, commemorating 5-star Raid Battles along with the Charmander Community Day Classic in September's first week. Players have increased chances of getting a Shiny Charmander from the community day event, while also facing off against two Legendaries in raids.

Kartana and Celesteela have once again returned as Raid Bosses and trainers must defeat them to get rewards. You can't encounter Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela in the raids, but you can win many in-game items, including two Ultra Beasts encounters.

Getting these monsters in the season's first week is a good head start for trainers. With that said, this article helps you defeat Kartana and Celesteela in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Kartana, weaknesses, best counters, and more

Shiny Kartana is not available in the Pokemon GO game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Raid Battles will feature Kartana in the northern hemisphere between September 1 and September 8, 2023, while in the south, the creature will be available from September 8 to 16. Since the boss is a Grass and Steel-type critter, you should exploit its dual typing weaknesses and avoid moves that it can resist.

Here is the table to show you Kartana and Shiny Kartana's weaknesses and resistance.

Kartana Move types Weakness Fighting and Fire-type Resistance Grass, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water, and Steel-type

The above table reveals that this beast is weak to only two move types, while being resistant to many others. Kartana has a max CP of 4156, with an attack-centric stats spread of 322 ATK, 182 DEF, and 139 STA.

Best Non-Shadow counters for Kartana

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Damatarian: Fire Fang and Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin and Overheat:

Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Best Mega counters for Kartana

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Mega Manectric: Snarl and Overheat

Best Shadow counters for Kartana

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Magmar: Ember and Flamethrower

Shadow Ninetales: Fire Spin and Weather Ball

You can pick any of the counters listed above or create your own variation to match Kartana’s typing weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: How to get Celesteela, weaknesses, best counters, and more

Celesteela as it appears in the title (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Celesteela is a dual Steel and Flying-type monster originating from the Hoenn region in Pokemon GO. Since this monster has a resistance against many Pokemon types, you should carefully select the best counters. Strategically matching your attacks can aid you in inflicting increased damage to the boss.

The table below helps you identify Celesteela's weaknesses and resistance.

Celesteela Move types Weakness Fire and Electric-type Resistance Bug, Grass, Dragon, Poison, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type

In the southern hemisphere, this Ultra Beast has returned to the raids from September 1 to 8, 2023, and will appear in the north from September 8 to 16. Tagging along 2 to 3 fellow trainers and using the best counters from the list can increase your chances of beating this Pokemon.

Best Non-Shadow counters for Celesteela

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Zapdos: Thunder and Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Flareon: Fire Spin and Overheat

Best Mega counters for Celesteela

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega X Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Mega Thundurus: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Best Shadow counters for Celesteela

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge\

Shadow Luxray: Spark and Wild Charge

Remember, even if you don’t have the counters we mentioned earlier, you can create your own variations to defeat Kartana, Celesteela, Shiny Kartana, and Shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO.