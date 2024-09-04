How to get Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO was released on September 4, 2024. It was the first Dynamax Pocket Monster to enter Niantic's mobile game. The regular form of the creature has been available since Part 3 of the Sword and Shield Ultra Unlock event of August 2021.

Dynamax Wooloo is crucial for all players wishing to take part in Max Battles starting from September 10, 2024. This is because you can only participate in these challenges with Pocket Monsters capable of Dynamaxing, making Wooloo the key that unlocks this mechanic for players.

This article discusses all the ways of getting Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO.

All ways to get Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO

Here's how you can get your hands on Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO:

Catch from "To the Max!" Special Research.

Walk 2 km in a day.

Catch from 1-star Max Battles.

Receive via Trade.

Catch from "To the Max!" Special Research

You get a Dynamax-capable Wooloo by finishing the first page of the "To The Max!" Special Research. This requires you to collect Max Particles from three Power Spots, explore 5 km, and then collect 500 Max Particles.

Walk 2 km in a day

For every 2 km you walk in a day, you get rewarded with 300 MP. You also get an encounter with Dynamax Wooloo. Whether this is a phenomenon restricted only to the first 2 km is yet to be confirmed.

Catch from 1-star Max Battles

1-star Max Battles featuring Wooloo will kick off on September 10, 2024. Defeating the boss in these challenges will lead to Dynamax Wooloo encounters. You can catch this creature in its Maxed Out form.

Receive via Trade

You can receive a Wooloo capable of Dynamaxing via Trade from a friend. As long as you have the creature registered on your Pokedex, it won't even count as a Special Trade.

Can Dynamax Wooloo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Wooloo in Pokemon GO can be shiny. Each encounter with the critter has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny, the same as the regular version of the creature found elsewhere in the game.

