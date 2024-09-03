5 best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO Max Out season

The best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO will get you fantastic results in as the GO Battle League Max Out season kicks off. This is a brand new trainer battle format in Niantic's mobile game and will last from 1 pm PT on September 3, 2024, till 1 pm PT on September 17, 2024. During the first week, it will be accompanied by the open Great League and the Ultra League will run alongside it in the second.

The Galar Cup: Little Edition allows you to use all creatures found in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex that are available in Pokemon GO—provided they are at or under 500 CP.

This article covers the best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO for the Max Out season.

Top teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO in Season 20

1) Bronzor, Skorupi, and Mandibuzz

Bronzor, Skorupi, and Mandibuzz (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Bronzor Lead Tackle Payback and Heavy Slam Skorupi Switch Poison Sting Aqua Tail and Cross Poison Mandibuzz Closer Snarl Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

This is one of the best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO because it is extremely bulky. However, it has painfully low offensive pressure. Therefore, battles can run for a long time, but the right play will put you on top.

Note: Vullaby has to be between level 8 and 9.5 if you are to have a Mandibuzz under 500 CP. Make sure to check out an Evolution calculator to get an estimate of the resultant Mandibuzz.

2) Umbreon, Johto Wooper, and Clefable

Umbreon, Johto Wooper, and Clefable (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Umbreon Lead Snarl Last Resort and Foul Play Johto Wooper Switch Mud SHot Body Slam and Bud Bomb Clefable Closer Fairy Wind Meteor Mash and Swift

This is another bulky lineup. It is an A-B-C style team that covers each critter's weaknesses. Some of the key threats to this team are posed by opposing Shuckle, and Water-types. However, This team hardly has any dominant losses, so you can recover with smart energy management and strategic switching.

Note: Clefable must be between levels 7 and 8.5 to be in the optimal CP range to participate in this league. Make sure your Clefairy is in this range.

3) Galarian Weezing, Pawniard, and Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Weezing, Pawniard, and Galarian Zigzagoon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Galarian Weezing Lead Fairy Wind Brutal Swing and Play Rough Pawniard Switch Fury Cutter Iron Head and Night Slash Galarian Zigzagoon Closer Tackle Swift and Dig

This is one of the best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO because it masters the A-B-B style of team-building perfectly. Galarian Weezing's Poison-/Fairy-typing complements the Dark-types in the back. Each member also boasts excellent coverage moves to deal with the team's overall weaknesses.

Note: The optimal level range for Galarian Weezing is 7.5 to 9. Since you cannot evolve Koffing to get this Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, you either have it from a previous event or you must get it via Trade now.

4) Togetic, Diggersby, and Barboach

Togetic, Diggersby, and Barboach (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Togetic Lead Fairy Wind Aerial Ace and Ancient Power Diggersby Switch Mud Shot Fire Punch and Scorching Sands Barboach Closer Mud Shot Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb

This is another A-B-B style team that combines a Flier with two Ground-types. Togetic has strong offensive pressure with the newly buffed Fairy Wind, while the remaining critters are more defensively useful. The trio is extremely spammy with fast-charging Fast Attacks and low-energy Charged Moves.

Note: Diggersby has to be between levels 11.5 - 14 for this format. If you are evolving a Bunnelby for this Cup, make sure it is within this range.

5) Shadow Purrloin, Shadow Drifloon, Cottonee

Shadow Purrloin, Shadow Drifloon, Cottonee (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Purrloin Lead Sucker Punch Night Slash and Play Rough Shadow Drifloon Switch Astonish Icy Wind and Shadow Ball Cottonee Closer Charm Energy Ball and Grass Knot

This is our final suggestion in the list of the best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO during the Max Out season. It is a A-B-C type team consisting of two newly buffed Shadow Pocket Monsters. Purrloin is one of the strongest picks of this format as it has both Dark and Fairy-type damage, while Shadow Drifloon can constantly debuff enemies with Icy Wind.

