Pokemon GO Kyogre raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Kyogre raid guide will be of help to players as the Water-type Legendary from the Hoenn region returns to Niantic's mobile game as a 5-star raid boss. The creature made its debut in January 2018 and has since appeared in raids several times. However, the last time it took over Gyms was back in June 2022.

Pokemon GO Kyogre raids will be on from 10 am local time on September 3, 2024, until 10 am local time on September 14, 2024.

This Pokemon GO Kyogre raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses as well as the best counters to take it down, following the alleged unannounced PvE changes made by Niantic.

Pokemon GO Kyogre raid weaknesses

Kyogre in the anime (Image via TPC)

What is super-effective against Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

As a Water-type Pocket Monster, Kyogre takes super-effective damage from Grass- and Electric-type attacks. It also resists, Water-, Fire-, Ice-, and Steel-type moves.

Kyogre's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Kyogre has the following stats:

Combat Power: 54,411

54,411 Attack: 270

270 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Water Fall

Water Fall Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Surf, and Thunder

Kyogre raids last for 300 seconds. Up to 20 trainers can enter this battle together and beating the raid boss gives you an encounter with the Legendary critter. You can participate in these raids either in person or remotely.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Kyogre raids?

It is not possible to solo defeat Kyogre in 5-star Pokemon GO raids. Being one of the strongest Legendary Pokemon, it is extremely bulky and hits super hard.

Pokemon GO Kyogre raid counters

Best Grass-type counters to Kyogre

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Here's the search string to find the best Grass-type counters in your collection:

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Best Electric-type counters to Kyogre

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Here's the search string to find the best Electric-type counters in your collection:

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Kyogre raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Kyogre (Image via TPC)

The Kyogre spawn you see after taking down the raid can have the following CP range based on the weather conditions and its IVs:

No weather boost: 2,260 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,260 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,825 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs for Kyogre raids?

The following are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Kyogre raids:

No weather boost: 2,351 CP

2,351 CP Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,939 CP

Can Kyogre be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Kyogre can be found in Pokemon GO. It is a purple-colored variant of the ruler of the Hoenn seas. There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of each encounter with Kyogre being shiny.

