How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

There is a rising curiosity about how Dynamax in Pokemon GO works, as the Gen VIII battle mechanic is set to go live in Niantic's mobile game during the Max Out season on September 10, 2024—the start date of the GO Big event. Meanwhile, the popular Pokemon database, Serebii.net has shared information about Dynamax in Pokemon GO as it was revealed on the Japanese app, Famitsu.

This article covers everything you need to know about Dynamax in Pokemon GO.

Note: Information about the mechanic is still being revealed, so the article will be updated when more information is available. Additionally, the information is based on play-tests and is subject to change upon final release.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Everything we know about Dynamax in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, the Dynamax mechanic will go live on September 10, 2024, with the start of the GO Big event. The Kanto starters, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Bulbasaur, as well as Wooloo and Skwovet from Gen VIII, will be available in one-star Max Battles.

Trending

Here is how Dynamax in Pokemon GO will work:

Power Spots

Max Battle party (Image via Niantic || Shared by @SerebiiNet on X)

Power Spots are special locations—similar to Gyms and Routes, but separate from them—that can be found randomly distributed across the in-game map. You can locate them using the Nearby menu.

All Max Battles will take place in Power Spots. This is also where you will find Max Particles, a resource necessary for taking part in these battles.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

Max Battles

Max Battles (Image via Niantic || Shared by @SerebiiNet on X)

Max Battles are similar to raids, but the two have some key differences. The new battle mechanic comes at a Max Particle cost (instead of a Raid Pass). They are also local-only, meaning the option to participate remotely is not available. One-star Max Battles require 250 Max Particles.

You can only challenge Max Battles using Pocket Monsters that are capable of Dynamaxing. Up to four trainers can challenge Max Battles and each of them can take up to three Pocket Monsters.

Max Battles must be completed within a limited number of turns and allow the usage of three options:

Max Guard: Protects your Pokemon from damage.

Protects your Pokemon from damage. Max Move: Deals damage to the opponent Pokemon.

Deals damage to the opponent Pokemon. Max Spirit: Recovers HP for you and your allies.

Also read: Pokemon GO datamine leaks Max and Gigantamax moves list

Max Battle rewards

Max Battle rewards (Image via Niantic || Shared by @SerebiiNet on X)

Upon defeating Max Battles, you will be given items as rewards. In the examples provided so far, one-star battles will provide Golden Razz Berry, Rare Candy, Super Potion, XP, and 10 Premier Balls to capture the defeated Dynamax Pokemon. The number of rewards can be increased by paying 100 PokeCoins.

You will also receive an encounter with the Dynamax Pokemon that you defeated. The catch mechanic has been reported to be similar to the one for other Pocket Monsters. However, the Famitsu report suggested that the creature "felt like it was 'quite far away'." (translated from Japanese)

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates

Dynamax Pokemon

Dynamax catch screen (Image via Niantic || Shared by @SerebiiNet on X)

Dynamax in Pokemon GO appears to be limited to only Max Battles, with little to no application outside. You can tell if a Pocket Monster is capable of Dynamaxing or not based on the Dynamax logo on the top right corner of the creature's icon in your collection.

Dynamax Pokemon can be placed in Power Spots to assist others in Max Battles. This gives you Candy in exchange. They can be powered up using Candy and Stardust as usual. The power of their Max Move can also be increased using Max Particles and Candy XL.

That is everything known about Dynamax in Pokemon GO so far. Bookmark this page for further updates. Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback