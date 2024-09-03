Can you solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Whether it is possible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids will determine the level of preparedness players go into these battles with. The Water-type Legendary from the Hoenn region debuted in the game in January 2018. Unfortunately, even with the introduction of several incredibly powerful Pocket Monsters over the years, there is no single creature or combination of critters that can solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.
Pokemon GO Kyogre raids will be available from September 3, 2024, 10 am local time to September 14, 2024, 10 am local time. During this raid, you can challenge the formidable creature in person or using Remote Raid Passes.
This article elaborates on why it is impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.
Why is it impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?
The reasons you cannot take down Kyogre as a solo trainer include its incredible offensive and defensive stats as well as its mono-Water-typing. This leaves it without a double weakness, which is often necessary for conquering 5-star raids as a single trainer.
Kyogre has a base 270 Attack stat, which means it hits incredibly hard with its STAB Water-type moves. It also has a base 228 Defense, which makes it impossible for solo challengers to whittle down its 15,000 HP health bar before the 300-second timer runs out.
The best level 50 Grass-type counter, Mega Sceptile, takes at least 415 seconds to take down the raid boss in Sunny weather. This is 115 seconds over the time limit, and the numbers are much worse if Kyogre has Blizzard as its Charged Attack.
In Rainy weather, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Raikou, and Xurkitree are the best Electric-tdype attackers, but even they take well over seconds to win against Kyogre.
As of September 2024, there are no creatures strong enough in Pokemon GO that can solo defeat Kyyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.
Minimum number of players to defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids
While it is impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, two trainers with top Grass- and/or Electric-type counters that are maxed out can defeat Kyogre raids.
Some of the best creatures for this purpose are as follows:
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
