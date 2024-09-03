Can you solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Whether it is possible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids will determine the level of preparedness players go into these battles with. The Water-type Legendary from the Hoenn region debuted in the game in January 2018. Unfortunately, even with the introduction of several incredibly powerful Pocket Monsters over the years, there is no single creature or combination of critters that can solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Pokemon GO Kyogre raids will be available from September 3, 2024, 10 am local time to September 14, 2024, 10 am local time. During this raid, you can challenge the formidable creature in person or using Remote Raid Passes.

This article elaborates on why it is impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Kyogre in Pokemon GO promo poster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The reasons you cannot take down Kyogre as a solo trainer include its incredible offensive and defensive stats as well as its mono-Water-typing. This leaves it without a double weakness, which is often necessary for conquering 5-star raids as a single trainer.

Trending

Kyogre has a base 270 Attack stat, which means it hits incredibly hard with its STAB Water-type moves. It also has a base 228 Defense, which makes it impossible for solo challengers to whittle down its 15,000 HP health bar before the 300-second timer runs out.

Also read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

The best level 50 Grass-type counter, Mega Sceptile, takes at least 415 seconds to take down the raid boss in Sunny weather. This is 115 seconds over the time limit, and the numbers are much worse if Kyogre has Blizzard as its Charged Attack.

In Rainy weather, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Raikou, and Xurkitree are the best Electric-tdype attackers, but even they take well over seconds to win against Kyogre.

As of September 2024, there are no creatures strong enough in Pokemon GO that can solo defeat Kyyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

Minimum number of players to defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Shiny Kyogre (Image via TPC)

While it is impossible to solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, two trainers with top Grass- and/or Electric-type counters that are maxed out can defeat Kyogre raids.

Some of the best creatures for this purpose are as follows:

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback