Pokemon GO To The Max Special Research: Dynamax Pokemon encounter tasks and rewards

Power Spots are appearing in Pokemon GO, bringing with them the To The Max Special Research questline. It provides trainers with a Dynamax Pokemon encounter upon completing the first step of the quest. This questline is available to every trainer for free as soon as Power Spots come online in their locality.

Additionally, the To The Max Special Research will allow trainers to explore and learn more about the Power Spots and the Dynamax mechanic in Pokemon GO. So far, Niantic has announced the following Dynamax Pokemon- Wooloo, Skwovet, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.

All Pokemon GO To The Max Special Research tasks and rewards

The To The Max Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

To The Max - Step 1 of 3

Collect Max Particles from 3 Power Spots - 30x Poke Ball

Explore 5 km - 20x Great Ball

Collect 500 Max Particles - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Dynamax Wooloo encounter, 8000 XP

To The Max - Step 2 of 3

Collect Max Particles from 10 Power Spots - 100x Max Particle

Collect 1000 Max Particles - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Level up 1 Max Moves - 5x Rare Candy

Rewards: ??? encounter, 8000 XP

To The Max - Step 3 of 3

No information is available currently. We will update this section once we learn about the next step and rewards.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the Dynamax Mechanic, Max Out also introduces several Galar Pokemon, including the first partner pocket monsters - Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. The seasonal Special Research Galar Calling revolves around these three and is now available for trainers to complete.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback