Pokemon GO To The Max Special Research: Dynamax Pokemon encounter tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Sep 04, 2024
Power Spots are appearing in Pokemon GO, bringing with them the To The Max Special Research questline. It provides trainers with a Dynamax Pokemon encounter upon completing the first step of the quest. This questline is available to every trainer for free as soon as Power Spots come online in their locality.

Additionally, the To The Max Special Research will allow trainers to explore and learn more about the Power Spots and the Dynamax mechanic in Pokemon GO. So far, Niantic has announced the following Dynamax Pokemon- Wooloo, Skwovet, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.

All Pokemon GO To The Max Special Research tasks and rewards

The To The Max Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

To The Max - Step 1 of 3

  • Collect Max Particles from 3 Power Spots - 30x Poke Ball
  • Explore 5 km - 20x Great Ball
  • Collect 500 Max Particles - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Dynamax Wooloo encounter, 8000 XP

To The Max - Step 2 of 3

  • Collect Max Particles from 10 Power Spots - 100x Max Particle
  • Collect 1000 Max Particles - 2x Golden Razz Berry
  • Level up 1 Max Moves - 5x Rare Candy
  • Rewards: ??? encounter, 8000 XP

To The Max - Step 3 of 3

  • No information is available currently. We will update this section once we learn about the next step and rewards.

Apart from the Dynamax Mechanic, Max Out also introduces several Galar Pokemon, including the first partner pocket monsters - Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. The seasonal Special Research Galar Calling revolves around these three and is now available for trainers to complete.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
