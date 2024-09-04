Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research: Max Out Seasonal tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research is available to trainers. The Max Out Season-exclusive questline revolves around Galarian starter Pokemon and features branching paths for players to explore. It is available for free to all Pokemon GO trainers and can be collected between Tuesday, September 3, at 10 AM local time and Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9.59 AM local time.

We have gathered all the relevant details regarding Galar Calling Special Research below.

Pokemon GO Galar Calling Special Research: Tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Galar Calling - Step 1 of 19

Catch 8 Pokemon - 3x Charged TM

Rewards: 800x Stardust, 800 XP

Make your choice among Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. The partner you choose will also impact the Postcard Book background for the season.

Galar Calling - Step 3 of 9

Catch 3 Pokemon - 3x Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Grookey / Scorbunny / Sobble encounter, 1000 XP

Galar Calling - Step 4 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon - 1000 XP

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 500x Stardust

Explore 8 km - 20x Grookey / Scorbunny / Sobble Candy

Evolve a Grookey / Scorbunny / Sobble - 15x Poke Ball

Rewards: 10x Great Ball, 1500 XP

Galar Calling - Step 5 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon - 2000 XP

Send 8 Gifts to Friends - 1000x Stardust

Hatch 8 Eggs - 50x Grookey / Scorbunny / Sobble Candy

Evolve a Thwackey / Raboot / Drizzile - 3x Rare Candy

Rewards: Wooloo encounter, 2000 XP

Galar Calling - Step 6 of 19

The information regarding this and further steps isn't out yet. We will update it as soon as it is available.

The Season of Max Out also marks the arrival of Dynamax in Pokemon GO. These unique variants are arriving at Power Spots, new in-game locations around the world where players will be able to engage in Max Battles.

