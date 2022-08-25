The best Master League team for Pokemon GO Season 11

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 11 consists of three different leagues: a Great League with a limit of 1500 CP, an Ultra League with a limit of 2500 CP, and a Master League with no CP limit at all. Due to no restrictions on the CP, there is an endless amount of good fighters to choose from in this Pokemon GO Master League.

The vast pool of choices can confuse players on which Pokemon to add to their roster. To narrow down their options, players should carefully look out for those with less weakness and the most resistance. The use of Pokemon GO XL Candy is prominent in this league as players tend to take any advantage they can to level up their fighters.

To figure out the best team for Master League, extensive research on the fighters’ coverage is needed. Pokemon GO players won’t know what lineup they are fighting until the actual battle begins.

Here is a list of several Pokemon to strategically use as a team in the Pokemon GO Season 11 Master League.

7 must-haves for the best Master League roster in Pokemon GO Season 11

1) Lugia

Lugia in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic & Flying

Psychic & Flying Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Aeroblast

Sky Attack and Aeroblast Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Weaknesses: Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice

Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic

With the recent inclusion of a new move Aeroblast, Lugia can triumph against fighters like Mewtwo and Groudon in the Pokemon GO Master League.

Equip Lugia with the Fast Move Dragon Tail, for the Charged Move players can use Sky Attack with its STAB potential and low cost. Following these attacks with Aeroblast can deal massive damage to the opponent and can also provide a good buff to Lugia’s Attack stat.

2) Mewtwo

Mewtwo shines in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic

Psychic Charged Moves: Psystrike and Focus Blast

Psystrike and Focus Blast Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Bug, Dark, and Ghost Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

With a pool of great moves and the ultimate Attack Stat, Mewtwo stands as one of the best picks for the Pokemon GO Master League.

This legendary Psychic-type Pokemon has Psycho Cut, the best energy generation Fast Move to play with. It provides access to the Charged Move Pystrike, which has great STAB damage but is cheap in cost, and Focus Blast for extra coverage further down the battle.

3) Dialga

Dialga dominates the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel & Dragon

Steel & Dragon Charged Moves: Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Iron Head and Draco Meteor Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Weaknesses: Fighting and Ground

Fighting and Ground Resistances: Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water

The extremely powerful Dialga stands as one of the best contenders in the Pokemon GO Master League. With the ridiculous Dragon-type Advantage of having no weakness against Dragon and Fairy-type attacks, Dialga will deliver victory.

For the Fast Move, players can select Dragon Breath and later spam the Charged Move, Iron Head, to their opponent. There is also the Charged Move Draco Meteor that can deal massive damage but has a chance of inflicting an Attack self-nerf.

4) Melmetal

Melmetal as the best steel-type in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel

Steel Charged Moves: Superpower and Rock Slide

Superpower and Rock Slide Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, and Ground

Fire, Fighting, and Ground Resistances: Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

The massive line of resistance makes Melmetal one of the best Steel-type Pokemon participating in the Master League.

Melmetal has only one Fast Move Thunder Shock and it does wonders in battle. It is very essential to have powerful Charged Moves when there aren't many choices for the Fast Move. The low-cost pair of Rock Slide and Superpower can provide players with great coverage in the Master League.

5) Zekrom

Zekrom powers through the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Dragon & Electric

Dragon & Electric Charged Moves: Crunch and Wild Charge

Crunch and Wild Charge Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice

Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice Resistances: Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water

Having the same Attack Stat as Dialga in Pokemon GO makes Zekrom a great pick by default. The unusual resistance to Steel-types despite being a Dragon-type gives Zekrom a powerful upper hand against contenders like Giratina (Origin Forme), Lugia, Metagross, and Kyogre.

Players can choose the Fast Move dragon Breath for good STAB damage. Follow it with a cheap pair of Crunch and Wild Charge as the Charged Moves for a wide range of coverage in battle.

6) Kyogre

The water-type Kyogre in Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Water

Water Charged Moves: Surf and Blizzard

Surf and Blizzard Fast Move: Waterfall

Waterfall Weaknesses: Electric and Grass

Electric and Grass Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water

One of the best candidates in the Pokemon GO Master League, Kyogre has a huge Attack Stat and an arsenal of good movesets.

Choosing Waterfall as Fast Move delivers commendable STAB damage. For the Charged Move, Surf is a low-cost option to go for. Following it with Blizzard provides more coverage while battling.

7) Togekiss

Togekiss charming the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fairy & Flying

Fairy & Flying Charged Moves: Ancient Power and Flamethrower

Ancient Power and Flamethrower Fast Move: Charm

Charm Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel

Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Ground

The Fairy-type Pokemon, Togekiss has its uses against the abundance of Dragon-types in the Master League.

For some good STAB damage and energy generation, players can assign Charm as the Fast Move. Follow it with the low-cost Charged Move, Ancient Power, and Flamethrower for more coverage during the battle.

