The best Ultra League team for Pokémon GO Season 11

The start of Pokémon GO Battle League Season 11 certainly has players riled up to make the strongest team possible for the Ultra League. Whoever has the grasp of strategizing the most incredible team has the highest chance of coming out as a winner.

There are three leagues in Pokémon GO Battle League Season 11; Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. The 2022 Ultra League is a mid-tier PvP competition where trainers battle against each other by selecting the best possible fighters. However, there is a participation limit of 2500 CP that may hinder a player's ideal options.

To make the choices easier, this article will discuss the Pokémon with the potential to become the best Ultra League team in Pokémon GO, if strategized effectively.

Use these Pokémon as your Ultra League team for Pokémon GO Season 11

1) Cresselia

Cresselia as a candidate for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Psychic

Psychic Charged Moves: Moonblast and Grass Knot

Moonblast and Grass Knot Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Weaknesses: Ghost, Bug, and Dark

Ghost, Bug, and Dark Resistance: Psychic and Fighting

The Legendary Psychic Pokémon Cresselia performs well in the Ultra League with two great Fast Move options, Psycho Cut for solid energy generation and Confusion for STAB damage.

Choosing Moonblast as a Charged Attack inflicts absolute damage to the opponent, while the second Charged Move Grass Knot provides extra coverage, if needed.

2) Registeel

Registeel is a powerful pick for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Steel

Steel Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Flash Cannon

Focus Blast and Flash Cannon Fast Move: Lock-On

Lock-On Weaknesses: Ground, Fighting, and Fire

Ground, Fighting, and Fire Resistance: Grass, Bug, Flying, Steel, Normal, Rock, Poison, Fairy, Ice, Dragon, and Psychic

Considered to be one of the best choices for the Pokémon GO Ultra League by many players, Registeel is an ideal pick to have on your list. With quite a lot of resistances and a maximum CP of 2447, Ragisteel also has one of the best energy-generating Fast Moves, “Lock-On”.

However, Pokémon GO players will need to invest a lot of Stardust and Candy XL to get it to the highest possible level under 2500 CP. Players are also advised to equip Lock-On as the Fast Move for Registeel. As for the Charged Moves, Flash Cannon deals great STAB damage, and Focus Blast provides elite Fighting-type coverage.

3) Swampert

Swampert as it is shown in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Water/Ground

Water/Ground Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Weaknesses: Grass

Grass Resistance: Steel, Fire, Electric, Rock, and Poison

Fortunately, Swampert doesn’t require XL Candy to show its Water/Ground-type powers in the Ultra League. With Grass being its one and only weakness, even the legendary Giratina is not safe from Swampert’s rage.

Players should equip Mud Shot as their Fast Move to generate energy. With regards to Charged Moves, Hydro Cannon is a great choice for superior damage, but is only available through Pokémon GO Community Days or Elite Charged TM. Players can also consider Earthquake as their second Charged Move option.

4) Talonflame

Talonflame for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Fire/Flying

Fire/Flying Charged Moves: Flame Charge and Brave Bird

Flame Charge and Brave Bird Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice

Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice Resistance: Grass, Water, Fighting, Electric, Ground, and Normal

With a max of 2493 CP, Talonflame is one of the top Fire-types in the Ultra League. But players will need XL candy to increase its CP to the maximum.

Players are advised to equip Incinerate as their Fast Move. For those who missed out on the recent Pokémon GO Community Day, Incinerate can also be obtained through Elite Charged TM. For the Charged Moves, first, they must use the low-cost Flame Charge to get an Attack buff, and then use Brave Bird for the desired damage.

5) Walrein

Walrein as a choice for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Ice/Water

Ice/Water Charged Moves: Icicle Spear and Earthquake

Icicle Spear and Earthquake Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Weaknesses: Grass, Electric, Rock, and Fighting

Grass, Electric, Rock, and Fighting Resistance: Water and Ice

Players who benefited from Pokémon GO's January Community Day were lucky, but those who ran out of luck will need Elite TM to win with Walrein in the Pokémon GO Ultra League.

It should be equipped with Powder Snow as the Fast Move for energy generation as well as some damage. As for the Charged Moves, the low cost and decent damage of Icicle Spear make it a great move for spamming, and Earthquake is suitable for better coverage.

6) Obstagoon

Obstagoon up for participation in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Dark/Normal

Dark/Normal Charged Moves: Night Slash and Obstruct

Night Slash and Obstruct Fast Move: Counter

Counter Weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, and Bug

Fairy, Fighting, and Bug Resistances: Ghost, Dark, and Psychic

Obstagoon, with the Pokémon GO Community Day Exclusive Charged Move Obstruct, is an A-lister in the Ultra League. Increasing one's own Defense while decreasing the opponent’s might sound unfair, but it is possible with this dark-type Charged Move.

Using Counter as their Fast Move, players should choose Night Slash as their Charged Move to inflight serious damage during the match. On top of that, Obstruct as a secondary Charged Move will definitely provide players with their desired output.

7) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk participating in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Ground/Steel

Ground/Steel Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Rock Slide and Earthquake Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Weaknesses: Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting

Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting Resistance: Psychic, Poison, Dragon, Rock, Steel, Electric, Bug, Fairy, Flying, and Normal

A Galarian Stunfisk powered by XL Candy can bring players victory not only in the Pokémon GO Great League, but also in the Ultra League.

Players should select Mud Shot as the fast Move for energy generation. The low-cost Charged Move Rock Slide can prove useful to destroy the opponent’s shields, followed up by another Charged Move Earthquake for some great STAB damage.

