Can you catch a Shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO?

With Dialga currently being the five-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, many players are wondering if they can hunt for its shiny variant. While it may seem obvious to those accustomed to the main series where every Shiny Pokemon is available, the selection is a lot slimmer in Niantic's Pokemon mobile game.

For some reason, Niantic does not add every Shiny Pokemon to the game when the standard variant is introduced. Many players feel that this is done to give Niantic a way to drum up hype for future events when these rare variants are eventually brought back into the game. But what of Dialga's shiny variant?

Of course, the tedious hunt for a Raid Boss' shiny variant in Pokemon GO would not be possible if the form is not present in the game. With this in mind, it is always helpful for players to do their research before dedicating the time, resources, and energy to hunting Dialga's shiny form.

Shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Luckily, Dialga's shiny variant is present in Pokemon GO. This means that players can find it by completing five-star Raids. Now that players know it is possible to find one, the hunt can officially begin. But where do players start when it comes to initiating a shiny hunt in Niantic's mobile game?

The first thing to keep in mind when hunting is to know one's target. With all of the different methods players can use to encounter Pokemon in the game, there will be some Pokemon that are easier to collect than others. Unfortunately, hunting for a Shiny Legendary Pokemon can be the hardest.

This is because these types of Pokemon are only available for a limited time via five-star Raids. This means that players wanting a Shiny Dialga will really have to grind out the game and may even need to spend some money if they want to add one to their collection before Dialga leaves the five-star Raid spot.

The cost of hunting a Shiny Dialga can add up to a lot of money after a while. After the one Raid Pass that players get for free per day, they will need to buy them. If the player does not have enough Pokecoins at the time, they will need to buy some. A Raid Pass costs 100 Pokecoins which comes in at around 1 USD per pass.

The Silph Road puts the odds for encountering a Shiny Dialga from a Raid Battle, with a labeled 100% certainty, at 4%. To add some perspective, this means that the odds of finding a Shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO are one in every twenty-five encounters. This means, on average, the player would have to buy 24 passes.

The biggest obstacle to finding a Shiny Dialga comes in the form of having to find a Raid team for every encounter. This means that trainers will have to find a party online in order to challenge and win each Raid Battle consistently. This is by far the greatest difficulty when it comes to shiny hunting in Pokemon GO.

