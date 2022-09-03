How to complete the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Niantic has partnered with Verizon to give customers a special Partner Research challenge in Pokemon GO.

The Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research began on September 1, 2022, at 9 AM local time. It can be accessed up until November 30, 2022, at 9 PM local time.

During this Verizon customer-exclusive event, trainers will be able to complete tasks, earn rewards, and encounter rare Pokemon (even shiny forms and those with Mega Evolutions).

How to access the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research in Pokemon GO

This Timed Research mission is accessible via an event ticket acquired through Verizon. Only Verizon customers located in the United States will be able to participate in this Pokemon GO event.

Here is how to gain entry to the Partner Research mission:

Open the My Verizon app and log in to an eligible Verizon customer account.

Navigate to the Verizon Up tab within the app.

Select the Pokemon GO Partner Research offer.

Confirm the redemption of the offer to receive the ticket code for the Partner Research.

Go to the Pokemon GO Offer Redemption page on Niantic's website.

Sign in with the information associated with the Pokemon GO account.

Enter the code that was given and redeem it.

Open the Pokemon GO app, and the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research will be available.

Do note that only one ticket code is allowed per line and per account. The Timed Research mission will disappear (finished or not) from players' games when the Season of Light ends.

All tasks to complete for the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research

There are four steps in the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research. Each has multiple tasks that players can complete to get rewards. There are additional rewards for clearing an entire step.

Step 1

Make 20 Curveball throws and receive 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokemon and receive 20 Razz Berries

Send 5 Gifts to Friends and receive 20 Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Incense, and a Pawniard Encounter

Step 2

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon and receive 1,000 Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokemon and receive 3 Revives

Explore 5km and receive 10 Max Potions

Completion Rewards: 100 Mega Gengar Energy, 1 Poffin, and a Gengar Encounter

Step 3

Power up Pokemon 5 times and receive 20 Great Balls

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Members and receive 20 Ultra Balls

Earn 2 Candy walking with your Buddy and receive 2 Golden Razz Berries

Completion Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Egg Incubator, and Clamperl Encounter

Step 4

Claim the reward for 5 Max Revives

Claim the reward for 10,000 Stardust

Claim the reward for 10,000 XP

Completion Rewards: An Espurr Encounter

Some of these steps could take some time. Thankfully, players have the entire season to complete the Verizon Partner Research challenges. The ticket code is absolutely free for any account that has a Verizon plan.

The rewards are well worth the try for Verizon customers, but players should take note of one thing. Shiny Pokemon may appear during encounters, except for Pawniard.

