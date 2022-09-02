Can Galarian Zigzagoon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Zigzagoon has enjoyed immense popularity in Pokemon GO. It made an appearance in the August 2022 Community Day and was part of Inkay's Limited Research event on September 1, 2022.

Trainers who have missed the Galarian Pokemon may be wondering if it has a shiny form available in the game.

The good news is that shiny Galarian Zigzagoon is available in Pokemon GO. It was released on May 25, 2021, during the Kalos region-centric Luminous Legends X and Y events.

Since then, Galarian Zigzagoon's shiny form has been available in the wild and occasionally in eggs, raid battles, and field research. However, since it is a shiny Pokemon, it isn't easy to find outside of special events.

How to find a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon GO

Galarian Zigzagoon's shiny form in Pokemon GO is not easy to find due to the ongoing Season of Light (Image via Niantic)

At the moment, finding a Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon GO might be tricky. This is because the Season of Light has just begun, and Galarian Zigzagoon has already been featured in two recent events.

However, it shouldn't be impossible to find Galarian Zigzagoon or its shiny form in the game, though trainers will likely have their work cut out for them. Fortunately, there is one method that may be more productive.

If players are having a hard time finding Galarian Zigzagoon and its shiny form in the wild, they may want to look to their fellow trainers.

To elaborate, eggs received from friends' gifts have a roughly 3.4% chance to hatch a Galarian Zigzagoon. While this is a small chance, hatching such eggs can be a incredibly helpful when searching for a shiny Pokemon in the wild.

By searching for Galarian Zigzagoon in the wild and hatching eggs from friends, trainers should have a higher chance of finding the Pokemon's shiny form. The more they encounter Galarian Zigzagoon, the more chances they have to potentially find its shiny form.

Furthermore, trainers should keep an eye on upcoming updates from Niantic. The developers are always adding Pokemon spawns to the wild or featuring them in egg pools, raids, and as research task rewards.

Sadly, the recent events featuring Galarian Zigzagoon could mean that the Pokemon will spend some time away from the event schedule. However, patient trainers may still be rewarded when Niantic eventually reintroduces the Pokemon into the event rotation.

Until then, trainers should exchange gifts as much as possible. They may also want to keep their incense and lure modules handy while they hunt in the wild.

With hope and plenty of luck, Pokemon GO trainers will acquire the shiny Galarian Zigzagoon they've been searching for. Afterwards, all that's left to do is collect additional candy and evolve it into Linoone and eventually shiny Obstagoon.

Obstagoon is certainly capable of turning heads, and players will likely commend its trainer on a job well done when they spot it. It is also quite a capable fighter, which is something trainers will definitely love.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh