What are the Seasonal Bonuses in the Pokemon GO: Season of Light?

Pokemon GO is entering its eighth season, sunsetting the Season of Go in favor of a new event focused on the sky and space. The Season of Light features the introduction of some new Pokemon, unique events, and the return of a variety of fan-favorite concepts.

The eight seasons that have taken over the game come with a ton of interesting new ideas. However, each season has also arrived with helpful bonuses to encourage certain types of gameplay. The Season of Go has offered trading benefits to get players to swap their teams around. This season adds some great bonuses.

Season of Light bonuses in Pokemon GO

Season of Light comes with seven unique benefits that will help every Pokemon GO player enjoy the festivities. These bonuses will be part of the game for the next three months, so one can make the most of the night sky.

These seven bonuses will be active for the Season of Lights:

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Additional Items from Research Breakthroughs

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust from Gifts

The first three benefits offered by the Season of Lights were also available last season. The remaining bonuses, however, are new to Season Eight and offer unique increases in rewards.

Season of Lights seems to reward Research Breakthroughs most substantially, offering both additional items and more Stardust. These special encounters occur only after a player completes a Field Research task every day for a week.

The Research Breakthrough for September centers on Medicham and offers a Premium Raid Pass for every completion. Get in on those special rewards by October 1, when the new Research Breakthrough begins.

Making the most of seasonal bonuses in Pokemon GO

The Season of Light will be ongoing until December 1, meaning that Pokemon GO players will enjoy these bonuses for three months. Though they will be with the game for a while, one should still move quickly to get everything out of them.

The main step players should take to gain resources during this season is to take on daily research tasks. By catching the requested Pokemon, they will have access to the Research Breakthrough and the rewards it offers.

One of the biggest offerings of the season is the free Raid Passes that players can earn daily for spinning the Gym Photo disc. They can stack Raid Passes in exchange for almost no work by hitting up their local gym.

Players will earn free gifts from Pokestop Spins and free Stardust for gifts. This can turn into a solid racket for those willing to head to their local stop and earn the free rewards.

Pokemon GO and the new Season of Lights offer a handful of bonuses that make the game easier. Players are encouraged to take advantage of the extra gifts, Raid Passes, Stardust, and more over the next three months.

