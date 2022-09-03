The best teams for Little Jungle Cup Remix in Pokemon GO

The GO Battle League in Pokemon GO has specially themed Cups and Leagues with drastic rule changes compared to the typical format. With the Season of Light kicking off, a brand new iteration of the GO Battle League has also begun. Niantic has decided to start the season with the Little Jungle Cup Remix.

The Little Jungle Cup Remix started on September 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT and will end on September 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT (GMT -7).

What is the Little Jungle Cup Remix in Pokemon GO?

The Little Jungle Cup Remix has different rules compared to the regular Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues. As a Cup Remix, it also changes the rules a bit from the basic Little Jungle Cup.

Here's what players can expect if they decide to battle other trainers in this Pokemon GO Cup:

All Pokemon must be at 500 CP or below

The allowed Pokemon types are Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, and Dark

Skorupi, Cottonee, Ducklett, Salandit, Shuckle, and Smeargle will not be allowed

The Remix portion of the Little Jungle Cup takes the three most used Pokemon by Ace rank or higher trainers in the previous Little Jungle Cup and prevents them from being selected. Coupled with that, Salandit, Shuckle, and Smeargle have also been banned.

Trainers should be aware that any Pokemon bearing 500 CP or lower with the allowed types can be used. It doesn't matter what evolution it is on or if it has a secondary type that isn't allowed.

An example of that would be a low CP Talonflame. It is a Fire/Flying-type. The Little Jungle Cup Remix will let it in because one of its types, the Flying-type, is allowed as per the rules.

The best teams to use in the Pokemon GO Little Jungle Cup Remix

Steelix, Wigglytuff, and Hisuian Qwilfish

The best movesets for this team in Pokemon GO are:

Steelix : Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Psychic Fangs and Crunch as the Charged Attack.

: Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Psychic Fangs and Crunch as the Charged Attack. Wigglytuff : Charm as the Fast Attack. Ice Beam and Play Rough as the Charged Attacks.

: Charm as the Fast Attack. Ice Beam and Play Rough as the Charged Attacks. Hisuian Qwilfish: Poison Jab as the Fast Attack. Aqua Tail and Sludge Bomb as the Charged Attacks.

Steelix will take the lead with its mighty defensive skills. It should be able to drain opposing shields before being taken out. Wigglytuff can then use its power to switch in while Qwilfish has the speed to finish things off.

Onix, Shelmet, and Skarmory

This team should have the following movesets for the Pokemon GO Little Jungle Cup Remix:

Onix : Rock Throw as the Fast Attack. Sand Tomb and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks.

: Rock Throw as the Fast Attack. Sand Tomb and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks. Shelmet : Infestation as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Bug Buzz as the Charged Attacks.

: Infestation as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Bug Buzz as the Charged Attacks. Skarmory: Air Slash as the Fast Move. Brave Bird and Sky Attack as the Charged Attacks.

Onix is a great lead to deal with any pesky Fire-types that would decimate the other two Pokemon on the team. Shelmet can gain its Charged Attacks very quickly for fast damage and Skarmory is an all-around nightmare as the closer.

Galarian Stunfisk, Mandibuzz, and Chansey

This final Pokemon GO team is perhaps the best for the Little Jungle Cup Remix:

Galarian Stunfisk : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks. Mandibuzz : Snarl as the Fast Attack. Foul Play and Aerial Ace as the Charged Attacks.

: Snarl as the Fast Attack. Foul Play and Aerial Ace as the Charged Attacks. Chansey: Zen Headbutt as the Fast Attack. Psychic and Hyper Beam as the Charged Attacks.

All three Pokemon can take plenty of hits. Stunfisk should stall and drain shields to start. Meanwhile, Mandibuzz will be the switch-in to deal quick and powerful damage. Chansey can then close with its sturdiness and hard-hitting Charged Attacks.

