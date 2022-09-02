The best moveset for Musharna in Pokemon GO

Musharna is a Psychic-type Pokemon that can catch opponents off guard when used in the Pokemon GO Battle League. There is a fairly standard meta in this league, and Musharna can disrupt that. It is an off-meta choice but has enough power to leave opposing trainers struggling to counter it. Players will need to put together the right moveset to use with this Pokemon for that to happen, though.

There aren't too many attack options for Musharna, so it shouldn't be too hard to get the right moveset for it to employ.

Best Pokemon GO attacking and defending movesets for Musharna

Pokemon attack differently when they are player-controlled compared to being AI-controlled while defending a Gym. The first instance involves them fighting in a Raid, in PvP (player-versus-player), or taking over a Gym.

A Pokemon defending a Gym will attack every two seconds no matter what. They will not take attack speed into account, whereas a player-controlled Pokemon can only dish out damage in intervals depending on the quickness of the move being used.

This difference often sees a Pokemon GO creature have two working movesets. Musharna is an example of that, as one moveset works best as a defender while another gets the job done during offensive situations.

Defending moveset

Pokemon can be placed in a Pokemon GO Gym to defend it against trainers from other teams (Image via Niantic)

The best moveset is for a Musharna left to defend:

Fast Attack : Charge Beam

: Charge Beam Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon can be taught a second Charged Attack, but a creature defending a Gym will only utilize the original one. Players should teach this Pokemon Dazzling Gleam for the first Charged Attack slot.

Musharna is weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. Luckily, the creature will be able to cover Dark-types with Dazzling Gleam. It is a Fairy-type attack that Dark Pokemon will be susceptible to. Fighting-types are also weak to the aforementioned move. Moreover, such creatures don't normally deal well Musharna's Psychic-type maneuvers.

With the Fast Attack being Charge Beam, Musharna simply gets more coverage. This way, it won't have a Psychic-type move that its opponents may resist, making it easier for the creature to deal damage while defending a Gym.

Offensive moveset

The Pokemon GO Battle League is the main source of PvP (Image via Niantic)

The best offensive moveset for Musharna gives it coverage and also takes advantage of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that Pokemon get when they use an attack that matches their typing.

Pokemon GO players should give Musharna the following attacks:

Fast Attack : Zen Headbutt

: Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Future Sight and Dazzling Gleam

Players can use Stardust and Munna Candy on Musharna to unlock another Charged Attack. If it isn't randomly chosen to be Dazzling Gleam, gamers should use a Charged TM to change it until Dazzling Gleam is in place.

The combination of the mentioned moves offers the highest damage possible for Musharna in Pokemon GO PvP. Zen Headbutt earns the creature energy quickly so its Charged Attacks can be unleashed at a good pace. Moreover, this move and Future Sight both receive the STAB and will deal supereffective damage to Fighting and Poison Pokemon. Subsequently, Dazzling Gleam can be used as a backup to cause trouble for Dragon and Dark-types.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh