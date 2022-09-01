How to catch Munna in Pokémon GO (September 2022)

Munna is a Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region that was added to Pokémon GO on Valentine’s Day 2021. Ever since it was added to the mobile Pokémon game, trainers have been able to encounter them in a variety of ways. Fortunately, it isn't a very powerful Pokémon until it evolves into Musharna, so it doesn't present much difficulty when capturing.

The basics of catching Munna are the same as for every Pokémon. Using a higher-rated Poké Ball and a Razz Berry will increase its catch rate, but trainers also need to know how to find one.

How to encounter Munna in Pokémon GO

Munna is a cute Psychic-type that can become the powerful Musharna in Pokémon GO (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Munna spawn rates increase during certain events in Pokémon GO. Interested players should look out for these events, such as the most recent GO Fest Finale for 2022 or the upcoming Spotlight Hour on September 6, 2022.

Such events could potentially showcase Munna and may feature many of them popping up throughout the game. Areas with several players passing through, many PokéStops, and a load of Gyms will see the most Munna spawns during these events.

Outside of these events, players will have to rely on other methods or complete randomization to find a Munna. Here are some ways to come across Munna in-game:

Watch for periods of time where Munna is in the Raid rotation in 1-Star Raid Eggs

Complete the "Win a Raid" Field Research task

Complete the "Hatch an Egg" Field Research task

Complete the "Power up 5 Rock-type Pokémon" Field Research Task

When the above Field Research tasks are submitted, players will encounter a pool of different Pokémon. The game then randomly selects one of them from that pool and places it in front of a trainer for them to catch.

Additionally, trainers can always increase the chance of a Munna appearing randomly in the wild by using an Incense to draw wild Pokémon to them or by placing a Lure at a PokéStop to potentially attract them to that location.

How to capture Munna

The Razz Berry is a great item in Pokémon GO that helps with catching Pokémon (Image via Niantic)

Munna will not flee from the catch encounter if found through a Raid or as a reward after the completion of Field Research tasks. While Raids have limited Poké Balls available, Field Research tasks allow players to keep trying until they are out of resources.

Players must keep in mind that a wild Munna can run away after an unsuccessful capture. It will burst from the Poké Ball and leave a small cloud of dust behind. If this happens, the game will then indicate that it has fled and no more Poké Balls can be thrown at it.

To improve the chances of a successful capture, players should use the highest-tier Poké Ball they have available. Generally, this should be an Ultra Ball, but Great Balls also work well.

As another level of safety, a Razz Berry can also be used on a Munna. This is an item that increases the catch rate of a Pokémon in Pokémon GO. If it does break out of the Poké Ball, it resets and players will need to use another Razz Berry to boost its catch rate once again.

