How to catch Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) and Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Zacian and Zamazenta are once again available to acquire in Pokemon GO. These two Legendary Pokemon first appeared in Sword and Shield and are returning to the Raid rotation in the title as part of the Pokemon World Championships celebration.

Players have until August 23, 2022, 8:00 pm local time, to battle these beasts in Raids in order to capture them.

How to capture Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) in Pokemon GO through Raids

The method of encountering Zacian and Zamazenta is pretty much the same. The Pokemon to bring into battle drastically chance between them, however. Players need to focus on their weaknesses to increase their chances of defeating them in battle.

When it's not in its Crowned Sword form, Zacian is only a Fairy-type (Hero of Many Battles). Trainers will see it frequently appear in Five-Star Raids throughout the World Championships event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



3× Stardust from GO Battle League rewards



Complete Timed Research for a chance to earn an Elite TM



Up to 10 GO Battle League sets per day

Not in London? You can celebrate #PokemonGOWorlds2022 anywhere with these bonuses!
3× Stardust from GO Battle League rewards
Complete Timed Research for a chance to earn an Elite TM
Up to 10 GO Battle League sets per day

It is recommended that five or more trainers battle against Zacian in the Raid. This will make it much easier to beat it. Here are some good Pokemon to counter it, keeping in mind that it is weak to Steel and Poison-type attacks:

Metagross : Bullet Punch as the Fast Attack and Meteor Mash as the Charged Attack.

: Bullet Punch as the Fast Attack and Meteor Mash as the Charged Attack. Roserade : Poison Jab as the Fast Attack and Sludge Bomb as the Charged Attack.

: Poison Jab as the Fast Attack and Sludge Bomb as the Charged Attack. Excadrill : Metal Claw as the Fast Attack and Iron Head as the Charged Attack.

: Metal Claw as the Fast Attack and Iron Head as the Charged Attack. Gengar: Lick as the Fast Attack and Sludge Bomb as the Charged Attack.

For maximum damage, players should find a Raid that they can physically attend because Remote Raid Pass users battling from a distance are penalized, and their Pokemon will deal less damage.

After Zacian falls during the Pokemon GO Raid, players will be given a chance to catch it. They should utilize Curve Balls and attempt Excellent Throws for the best odds. Using a Golden Razz Berry will increase its chances of being caught as well.

How to catch Zamazenta in Pokemon GO through Raids

Zamazenta will also be in its base form during the Pokemon World Championships event. During a Raid, it will not be the Crowned Shield version with a Fighting/Steel-typing; it will simply be a pure Fighting-type Pokemon.

Just as with Zacian, players should go into the Raid with several other trainers. This will increase the power of the battling team and make it easier to take down Zamazenta.

SpeediestChief2 PoGo PvP @Chief2Speediest



Lots of Zacian and Zamazenta raids popping up here, and special Pokestops as well!



This venue is absolutely insane (yes, it continues as far as you can see)! 🤯



The ExCel arena in London, viewable from @PokemonGoApp
Lots of Zacian and Zamazenta raids popping up here, and special Pokestops as well!
This venue is absolutely insane (yes, it continues as far as you can see)! 🤯
#PlayPokemon #PokemonWorlds #PokemonGO

As a Fighting-type, it is weak to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Here are some choices to take into the Raid:

Zacian : Quick Attack as the Fast Attack and Play Rough as the Charged Attack.

: Quick Attack as the Fast Attack and Play Rough as the Charged Attack. Mewtwo : Confusion as the Fast Attack and Psystrike as the Charged Attack.

: Confusion as the Fast Attack and Psystrike as the Charged Attack. Staraptor : Gust as the Fast Attack and Brave Bird as the Charged Attack.

: Gust as the Fast Attack and Brave Bird as the Charged Attack. Moltres: Wing Attack as the Fast Attack and Sky Attack as the Charged Attack.

Everything else falls in line with how to catch its counterpart in Pokemon GO. Players should throw Excellent Curveballs and use Golden Razz Berries for the best chance at keeping Zamazenta in the Poke Ball.

