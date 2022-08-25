5 weakest Psychic Pokemon of all time, ranked

Psychic-type Pokemon throughout the franchise come in many shapes and sizes. Many of them share impressive powers by manipulating the capabilities of their minds.

While many of the Psychic-type Pokemon in the series are powerful, others are quite diminutive as far as their capabilities are concerned. Some of these species eventually grow stronger, but they aren't particularly intimidating in their initial states.

While it's possible to track a Pokemon's powers through stats, the Pokedex also elaborates on the power of a given species through lore-based entries. Below, trainers can find five of the weakest Psychic-types to this point in the franchise.

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, things may change in the future, but it never hurts to look back before these titles arrive.

Pokemon: The weakest Psychic-types according to Pokedex entries

5) Chingling

Chingling in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

A very small and unimposing Psychic-type, Chingling is a baby species that eventually evolves into Chimecho. However, on its own, this little bell-shaped creature is far from being super dangerous.

The orb in the back of its throat allows it to scream and cry, which can occasionally deafen enemies, but this serves more as an escape mechanism than giving it the upper hand in a fight.

While humans can't normally hear Chingling's cries, prolonged exposure to them can cause headaches, according to a Hisui-era Pokedex entry. Otherwise, Chingling isn't intimidating any opposition.

4) Ralts

Ralts in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it can eventually evolve into the powerful species Gallade and Gardevoir, Ralts itself is a creature that avoids conflict as much as possible. According to the Pokedex, the tiny Psychic-type runs at the sight of any trouble.

While it is scared of danger, Ralts does enjoy the presence of good-natured individuals, and its body grows in warmth when it picks up the feeling of positivity through its horns. Its attunement towards emotions makes Ralts a particularly interesting species, but it's far from a proficient battler until it fully evolves.

3) Slowpoke

Goh's snoozing Slowpoke in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A species certainly not known for its brains, Slowpoke lives up to its name with its incredibly slow thought processes and reaction time. According to the Pokedex, it can take a full five seconds for Slowpoke to even recognize that it's in pain.

By nature, Slowpoke is incredibly non-combative, preferring to sleep, fish, and loaf around. It becomes more intelligent and powerful as it evolves into Slowbro or Slowking, but beforehand it is far from dangerous.

Sadly, this led to Team Rocket harvesting Slowpoke tails as an overpriced treat in the Generation II games, though Ethan and Silver stopped them.

2) Abra

Abra in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

One of the first Psychic-type Pocket Monster longtime fans encountered back in Generation I, Abra tends to run from any fight it encounters via teleportation. Due to this, it can be a tough species to catch.

While it eventually becomes incredibly powerful when it evolves into Kadabra and Alakazam, Abra doesn't have the ability to fight well before that point. To keep its psychic potential in check, Abra must sleep at least 14 hours per day.

However, its extrasensory abilities give it the ability to detect danger and teleport away, even if it is entirely asleep. Its desire to run at first sight of trouble makes Abra relatively weak until it can fully harness its powers through evolution.

1) Cosmog

Cosmog was introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A species from beyond the stars, Cosmog evolves into the powerful Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala. Before its evolution, however, Cosmog is an incredibly weak creature.

Much like Abra, it runs from danger at the first sign of trouble through the use of teleportation. However, Cosmog is even weaker physically than Abra. According to the Pokedex, a gentle wind is capable of blowing Cosmog's gaseous body completely apart, though it doesn't seem to mind much.

It grows in size as it consumes dust from the atmosphere but remains made of gas until it consolidates itself and evolves. It may be known as the Child of the Stars, but Cosmog is passive and unimposing until it reaches its full power by evolving.

