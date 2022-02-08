How to catch Abra in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

It looks like Abra is very well hidden in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In the Sinnoh region, trainers can find this Pokemon right after passing Jubilife City. Most people can go through the Hisui region, though, and altogether skip out on the location of this powerful Psychic-type.

However, users will be glad to find it early since it evolves into one of the most intimidating Pokemon in existence: Alakazam.

Location of powerful Psychic-type Pokemon

Although it can be caught later, Abra is located right in the first area, Obsidian Fieldlands. There are only two parts of this site, though, where it can be found: one can be easily skipped, and the other won’t be found naturally by trainers until the endgame.

The place that is easily skipped is Windswept Run. This is on the right side of the Heights Camp (where trainers find Wydeer for the first time). The game pushes the player to enter the woods where Noble Kleavor is, which is why trainers won’t find Windswept Run unless they are purposefully exploring.

The second place, Sandgem Flats, is located right below Lake Verity. Again, unless a player is purposely roaming the area, they wouldn’t come across this place until it was time to catch Mesprit.

Abra evolves into Kadabra and, eventually, Alakazam (Image via Game Freak)

The Abra found here will be surrounded by Kadabara (and an Alpha Alakazam), so trainers should be well prepared if they want to come here. It’s a great place to catch multiple Kadabra and grind up that Pokedex entry.

Alternatively, Abra is in the Alabaster Icelands right by Lake Acuity. Therefore, once trainers can fly with Hisuian Braviary, they can head up the lake and catch Abra there.

Now, anyone familiar with the Pokemon knows that Abra’s very fond of teleporting away when trainers try to catch it. This holds true in the Hisui region. With that being the case, the best way to catch it is to sneak up behind and use a back strike, and if trainers have a berry to throw, even better.

Fortunately, trainers have a much easier way of evolving Kadabra into Alakazam in this game. By trading Merit Points for a Linking Cable, trainers can use this item to evolve Kadabra.

