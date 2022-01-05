How to get Mesprit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mesprit is one of the Legendary Pokemon from Sinnoh's Lake Trio in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It is a Psychic-type Pokemon with its HP and Speed base stats at 80 and the remainder of its stats at 105. Mesprit plays an integral part of the story in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Mesprit is a bit different from its counterparts in terms of catching it. Trainers will find it in a cavern in the middle of Lake Verity, but that will send it roaming across Sinnoh. However, the Pokemon can be tracked with a Poketch app.

How to catch Mesprit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mesprit in Lake Verity (Image via ILCA)

Mesprit appears at Lake Verity after players defeat Team Galactic and battle either Palkia or Dialga at Mt. Coronet. Interact with this Legendary Pokemon and it will flee.

It will now roam the Sinnoh region, changing locations and causing you to chase it. You can see where it is currently with the Marking Map app for your Poketch. That is obtained after you beat the third Gym through the President in Jubilife City.

Dekari @remswtener Chile i’m playing Pokémon Brilliant diamond, tell me why i caught mesprit with a quick ball first try: Chile i’m playing Pokémon Brilliant diamond, tell me why i caught mesprit with a quick ball first try:

Head to the area of Sinnoh where the Marking Map app says Mesprit is located. Use a Repel to avoid other encounters then begin running through the tall grass. This is how you start a battle with Mesprit.

It is recommended to use a Snorlax or Bronzong with the Move Block and status move. Snorlax can learn Yawn and Bronzong can learn Hypnosis. Block will prevent the Legendary Pokemon from fleeing while the others put it to sleep.

A fleeing Pokemon will always move second, so you can use Block to stop its escape no matter what. Then, you can chip away at its HP and keep it asleep to improve the catch rate.

Claudio @MasterJunior93 #PokemonBrilliantDiamond 30 Ultra Balls, 10 revives, and a HALF HOUR of insanity later. i got Mesprit. Mean Look and Hypnosis, the TRUE Pokemon capture combo. #PokemonBrilliantDiamond 30 Ultra Balls, 10 revives, and a HALF HOUR of insanity later. i got Mesprit. Mean Look and Hypnosis, the TRUE Pokemon capture combo. https://t.co/5Qm3ipX8Ov

If you are battling Mesprit at night, a Dusk Ball becomes the best choice. Otherwise, an Ultra Ball will work just fine unless you decide to guarantee the catch with your Master Ball.

If over twelve turns of battle go by in this Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl encounter, you can try using a Timer Ball. It works better the longer a wild Pokemon battle goes on.

